News |  29 Aug 2022 18:35 |  By RnMTeam

"Maharani Season Two Will Be More Intense Than Season One," says Music Composer Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI: After the first season of the political drama, which featured Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah, was a big hit, the much anticipated Maharani Season 2 has finally been released. The web series will soon be accessible on the streaming platform SonyLIV, with all of its songs recorded, and produced, by Rohit Sharma. Written by Umashankar Singh and Nandan Singh, it was directed by Ravindra Gautam, and it was created and produced by Subhash Kapoor. The series' trailer has received an excellent response from the public and has greatly sparked enthusiasm among viewers.

Sharing his experience of working on this series, music composer Rohit Sharma says "Maharani has been one of my best projects so far. I believe I have completely captured it based on the cast and crew's reactions. The entire cast, including Subhash Ji, and Huma, really loved the work. I truly hope that the public will adore this series because I feel that it is one of those series that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The trailer is really well appreciated, and people are eager to watch it. This series consists of a total of seven songs, and I hope the audience enjoys them. The best part of this season is that it is way more intense than season one, so just stay tuned"

Rohit Sharma is currently busy working on three films, one of which stars Rinku Rajguru of Sairat fame, that has been written and directed by Ram Mahindra, a young and dynamic director from Chennai. The music composer has always received wide acclaim for his music. Be it “The Kashmir Files” or “Ship of Theseus”, his compositions have long been known to form an emotional connection with the audience.

