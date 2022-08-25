For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Aug 2022

Gaurav Dagaonkar Teams up with Anirudh Bhola and Mame Khan for Their New Single 'Judaaiyan'

MUMBAI: Judaayian, the new Monsoon themed track, Composed by GD (Gaurav Dagaonkar), features Anirudh Bhola and Mame Khan hits 5 Lakh views, and is expected to cross 1 M views by Friday. This blockbuster is an independent song ruling everyone’s heart, and is available for licence on Hoopr.

‘Judaaiyan’ is a song that taps into these emotions and is a thoughtful amalgamation of the longing one experiences along with a contemporary Lo-Fi sound. The song features Mame Khan and Anirudh Bhola on vocals each bringing in their flavour of Rajasthani and Punjabi respectively.

The piece is beautifully put together by GD (Gaurav Dagaonkar) and the lyrics have been penned down by Kunwar Juneja. GD’s intent was to give the song a more contemporary sound by conceptualising it as a Lo-Fi track. As boundaryless as love is, the song proves that music fits in the same realm. The combination of traditional Rajasthani folk along with a new age sound makes for an exciting sounding track.

Thrilled about the Launch, GD (Gaurav Dagaonkar), composer of the song said, “I’ve always felt that music as a language is universal and this track proves the same. I've enjoyed blending Punjabi and Rajasthani flavours with a contemporary lofi sound. Also to have Mame Khan and Anirudh Bhola sing on this tune has been truly special. I’m also excited about the fact that Judaaiyan is now available to licence on Hoopr, India's first music licensing marketplace. This will enable content creators to use this cutting-edge track in their videos.”

This song is produced by Songfest and is exclusively available on Hoopr for music licensing. Hoopr is a part of GSharp Media, a company that counts under its umbrella the award-winning agency, Songfest. Founded and spearheaded by entrepreneurs Gaurav Dagaonkar and Meghna Mittal, Songfest is an entity born out of a love for good music with a focus on giving musicians the creative freedom to explore new sonic avenues. They focus on crafting songs that leave an imprint in the minds of listeners and have released music that has resonated with both, the listener as well as some of India’s biggest brands and OTTs.

