Yas Island announces exciting packages for its lineup of incredible upcoming events

MUMBAI: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub is providing a number of awesome events packages for fun fanatics, sports enthusiasts and thrill seekers alike, combining a stay at one of the destination’s leading hotels with tickets to attend the mesmerizing shows and events, including the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, Disney’s The Lion King and the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to go head-to-head in the first pre-season games on 6th and 8th October at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island Abu Dhabi during the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, marking the league’s first games in the UAE and the region. Basketball fans can watch their favorite players in action, including the Hawks’ two-time NBA All-Star Trae Young and 2020-21 NBA rebounding leader Clint Capela, going head to head against the Bucks’ two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton and three-time NBA All-Defensive Team member Jrue Holiday.

Fans can take advantage of destination’s NBA package which includes a one-night stay at one of Yas Island’s world-class hotels and 2 tickets to one of the NBA Abu Dhabi games, starting at AED 963 per package. For an elevated experience on the Island, guests can add experiences to their package, including admission tickets to Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn as well as thrilling experiences at one of Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks and driving experiences at Yas Marina Circuit.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 Package

Two NBA tickets to one NBA game and a hotel stay at Yas Island are included as part of the package.

Game dates: 6th and 8th October 2022

Stay dates: 5th – 9th October 2022 (stay dates must include the selected game date)

Price: Starting from AED 963 per package for 2 adults, including tickets to one NBA game, and a stay at a 3* hotel on Yas Island

Participating hotels: W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Booking via: www.yasisland.com

*T’s & C’s: Hotel stay must include the game day, no minimum length of stay.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends will be skating into Abu Dhabi from 12th to 16th October at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island Abu Dhabi. The magical event stars Disney Legends including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy, as well as beloved modern favorites such as Moana, Anna & Elsa and Dory, as they set their incredible tales to ice!

To celebrate the majestic event, Yas Island is offering packages which include a hotel stay with breakfast for two coupled with two tickets to attend Disney On Ice at Etihad Arena, starting at AED 663 per night. For an elevated experience on the Island, guests can add experiences to their package, including admission tickets to Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn as well as driving experiences at Yas Marina Circuit.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends Yas Island package

Two silver tickets to Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends and a hotel stay at Yas Island are included as part of the package.

Dates: 15th June to 16th October 2022

Price: Starting from AED 663 per package for 2 adults, including silver tickets, and a stay with breakfast at a 3* hotel on Yas Island

Participating hotels: W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Booking via: www.yasisland.com

*T’s & C’s: Hotel stay must include the event day, no minimum or maximum length of stay.

Disney’s The Lion King

Disney’s The Lion King is set to be performed in the region for the first time at Yas Island’s state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, starting from 16th November. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the visually stunning musical adaptation of the Disney animated feature film, which has been performed in front of millions worldwide across 100 cities.

To coincide with this magnificent spectacle, Yas Island is offering packages which include a hotel stay with breakfast for two coupled with two tickets to attend the captivating show. Starting at AED 863 per package per night, it includes a hotel stay with breakfast for two coupled with two tickets to Disney’s The Lion King. For an elevated experience on the Island, guests can add experiences to their package, including admission tickets to Qasr Al Watan, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn as well as driving experiences at Yas Marina Circuit.

Disney’s The Lion King Yas Island package

Two tickets to Disney’s The Lion King and a hotel stay at Yas Island are included as part of the package.

Dates: 16th November – 10th December 2022

Price: Starting from AED 863 per package for 2 adults, including silver tickets, and a stay with breakfast at a 3* hotel on Yas Island

Participating hotels: W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Booking via: www.yasisland.com

*T’s & C’s: Hotel stay must include the event day, no minimum or maximum length of stay.

Grand Prix Package 2022

This November, the gripping F1 Grand Prix will be returning to Yas Island Abu Dhabi and the destination is offering race fans incredible accommodation packages to choose from while watching their favorite drivers race. These packages encompass tickets to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022 at Yas Marina Circuit from 17th – 20th November 2022, along with a minimum stay of 4 nights at a selection of Yas Island’s portfolio of hotels, starting from AED 10,520 per person for 4 nights including three-day Grand Prix access tickets.

As part of the package, guests will receive tickets allowing them access to the North Straight Grandstand, and can expect fast-paced action, with practice sessions on the first day, qualifying runs on the second day and the exhilarating final race day on the third day, crowning the winner of the 2022 season. Depending on ticket category, guests will have access to several food and refreshment offerings, F1 merchandise available to purchase and a vast range of live entertainment.

Grand Prix Package 2022

A standard ticket to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2022 and a hotel stay at Yas Island are included as part of the package.

Race dates: 17th – 20th November

Stay dates: 17th – 21st November 2022 (stay dates must include the Race Weekend dates)

Price: Starting from AED 10,520

Participating Yas Island hotels: Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island by Rotana, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Booking via: www.yasisland.com

*T’s & C’s: Hotel stay must include the race days, with a minimum length of stay of 4 nights. Subject to availability.

For more information, visit yasisland.com

Additional Information:

To elevate the fun across all stay and play packages, guests can also add a variety of incredible activities to enjoy, including access to one of Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld , Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi. For a cultural experience, guests can also choose to visit Qasr Al Watan, the presidential palace of the United Arab Emirates; or Qasr Al Hosn, a historical landmark and the oldest stone building in the capital; or even the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the largest art gallery and museum in the Middle East in collaboration between the UAE and France.