News |  24 Aug 2022 16:40 |  By RnMTeam

'Manjha' the new song from Middle Class Love composed by Himesh Reshammiya will take you back to the agony of your first heartbreak; the film is directed by Ratnaa Sinha

MUMBAI: Like your first love, memories from your first heartbreak stay for life. Thus, when makers of Middle Class Love had to lock a heartbreak ditty for their this coming of age story set against a college campus, their brief to music composer Himesh Reshammiya was - it should take one back to when one experience heartbreak for the first time. Manjha – is just that, blending in melody with pain. Sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Raj Burman and penned by Shakeel Azmi, the song has a beautiful lingering feel to it.

Director Ratnaa Sinha says, “ I heard it and liked it. For me to like any song it has to stay in my head. Three days later if I can still remember it I believe it’s good. Manjha stayed for 3 weeks. So, it’s really very good. It actually pierces through your heart because it’s simple and so beautiful. No complicated instrumentalization . Pure melody, pure heart; that’s Manjha.”

Composer Reshammiya adds, “Manjha is my most special song from the album. A lot of the song's beauty is in its words. Shakeel has written some memorable lines. Raj, on the other hand, took it off the paper and added to it the ache and moodiness it needed. It feels like we have a winner at hand.”

Raj Barman says, “Himesh sir and Ratnaa Mam were very supportive in helping me dub the song and to get into the proper mood. After a long time a song had been made and delivered keeping the story in mind which has made the song very meaningful.”

Middle Class Love stars Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, Kavya Thapar and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. Middle Class Love is all set to release on September 16, 2022.

Manjha song Middle Class Love Himesh Reshammiya Ratnaa Sinha
