News |  24 Aug 2022 17:11 |  By RnMTeam

Film Score Composer Jay Rajesh Arya composes for Amazon Prime's recently released movie 'Odd Couple'

MUMBAI: Indian Film Score Composer Jay Rajesh Arya composed, arranged and produced three songs - Tera Rehnuma (sung by Sanish Nair), Ye Zindagi (sung by Aparna Krishnakumar) are released and admired by the audience. The latest release Suno Na (sung by renowned Bollywood singer Rahul Pandey) is available on their official YouTube channel by Panorama Music.

The composer says, "Scoring such a short-budget film’s background score was not an easy task but a beautiful experience. Creating hybrid Orchestral scores with the help of a piano, strings, guitar, and a computer was the only solution. Nearly 85% of the background score was composed inside the box, and only 15% stood live. I tried to balance themes and kept them in the background most of the time as its a dialogue-based movie and have tight spaces for background music (BGM)"

Music Composer Jay Rajesh Arya and Lyricist Prashant Johari matched the vibe with their melodic sequences. The background score of the movie is as per the visuals and director Prashant Johari's requirements. Composer Jay says, "Sound mixing experience with sound designer Sinoy Joseph was great with so much to learn". Music for the film was created and recorded in Jay's very own JRA Studios in Mumbai. Starring Divyendu Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and many great actors circles around the life of two couples with age gap of 15 years. It is Directed by Prashant Johari and Produced by Praneet Verma, the editor of this film is Prakash Jha.

Jay Rajesh Arya hails from the city of Nawab and Tehzeeb, Lucknow, currently with Red FM (Mumbai) as a Production Head (National Projects). His long journey working with a Radio station has shaped his musical career so far. Jay has worked predominantly with celebrated ad films like Mahindra, ACC, Alkem, Muthoot Group, Housing.com, Fitness Health Oil, and many more. He has also composed, written, and sung many original singles which are available on his YouTube channel.

