Strengthen your relationship with the robust and healthy Nova Ghee

MUMBAI: This festive season, Nova Dairy, a premium dairy brand in India, is strengthening the relationship with its consumers with its robust and healthy Nova Ghee.

As the festive season steadily approaches, Indian sweets and delicacies are going to be the primary fare in almost every home. Aligning with the love for food that the Indians have, Nova Dairy is highlighting its Nova Shudh Ghee, which will enhance the taste of the food that is cooked this festive season.

"There's a long and winding history between India and ghee. With our Shudh Ghee, we deliver the most authentic flavour of Indian cuisine along with many health advantages that ghee offers.", commented Mr. Kuldeep Saluja, Managing Director, Sterling Agro.

Nova Ghee has a high concentration of antioxidants and promotes the body's utilisation of other foods' vitamins and mineral content. Ghee is a frequent cooking ingredient in Indian households. It's modified butter created to resist melting in India's normally humid climate. Butter is made by churning milk or curd until the solid components separate over a low heat. The leftover remains after clarifying butter are known as ghee.

Vitamin A, omega-3 fatty acids, and conjugated linoleic acid are abundant in the ghee made by Nova Dairy; these nutrients are good for skin and hair, aid in digestion, and alleviate menstrual and digestive issues. With this purity in mind, Nova Dairy is gearing up to bring the many health benefits of its ghee to every home in time for the upcoming festive celebrations.

In addition, Nova Dairy offers the ghee in different packaging, i.e., tin, pouch, and Ceka paper packaging. Nova Dairy is in partnership with major e-commerce and grocery companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, etc., so the ghee can be availed from the nearest online and offline store.

When it comes to India's dairy market, Sterling Agro Industries Ltd. has always been a forerunner. Nova and A-One, two of the company's most famous brands, have long been recognised as reliable, high-quality names in their respective markets. With over 30 years of strong retail presence extended across India, the company is a leading distributor of dairy products to over 33 international countries. The Indian Railways, Nestle, HUL, Parle, ITC Limited, Air India, etc. are among the company's top institutional customers.