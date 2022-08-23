Ishtiyak Khan, Sunita Rajwar and Subrat Datta starrer film Aanchhi's title track rap song "Cheenk" releases

MUMBAI: Film Aanchhi featuring Ishtiyak Khan, Sunita Rajwar and Subrat Datta releases it's title track 'Cheenk' by rapper Siddarth Pawar. Helmed by director Lucky Hansraj and produced by Komal Unawnay of Paper Plate Pictures and Mekbrand productions, the film is touted to be a rare sneeze of comedy set in the doom pandemic which is slated to release on 25th August in theatres.
Talking about rap song director Lucky Hansraj says,"We wanted to do one title song for the film which would depict the theme of our film but also wanted to give a twist. So we worked with new talent Siddarth Pawar who is a rapper and added our funny dialogues in to it and created this song called "Cheenk". Its very surprising to see that we have got tremendous response for the song on social media."
He further adds,"In this song, you will see the story in a funny way and lyrics also explain the journey of characters. I'm glad that it's doing well. Aanchhi tells the story of a contract rat killer who gets a new job but mistakes it for something else which ends up changing the course of his life. It starts with a hoax call - when an unknown man looking for a contract killer by mistakenly gets connected to rat contract killer instead."
It also features Jayant Gadekar, Neeraj Khetrapal, Ram Sujan and others.
