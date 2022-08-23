For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Aug 2022 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

Ishtiyak Khan, Sunita Rajwar and Subrat Datta starrer film Aanchhi's title track rap song "Cheenk" releases

MUMBAI: Film Aanchhi featuring Ishtiyak Khan, Sunita Rajwar and Subrat Datta releases it's title track 'Cheenk' by rapper Siddarth Pawar. Helmed by director Lucky Hansraj and produced by Komal Unawnay of Paper Plate Pictures and Mekbrand productions, the film is touted to be a rare sneeze of comedy set in the doom pandemic which is slated to release on 25th August in theatres.

Talking about rap song director Lucky Hansraj says,"We wanted to do one title song for the film which would depict the theme of our film but also wanted to give a twist. So we worked with new talent Siddarth Pawar who is a rapper and added our funny dialogues in to it and created this song called "Cheenk". Its very surprising to see that we have got tremendous response for the song on social media."

He further adds,"In this song, you will see the story in a funny way and lyrics also explain the journey of characters. I'm glad that it's doing well. Aanchhi tells the story of a contract rat killer who gets a new job but mistakes it for something else which ends up changing the course of his life. It starts with a hoax call - when an unknown man looking for a contract killer by mistakenly gets connected to rat contract killer instead."

It also features Jayant Gadekar, Neeraj Khetrapal, Ram Sujan and others.

Tags
Ishtiyak Khan Sunita Rajwar Subrat Datta Aanchhi Cheenk
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Combonation appoints Mr. R.K. Nanda as Chief Mentor

MUMBAI: India's first-of-its-kind online combo deal destination revealed that it has appointed Mr. RK Nanda, a luminary and the doyen of the beauty...read more

2
"The film's universal appeal is rooted in its simplicity and wholesomeness," says producer Mahesh Danannavar

MUMBAI: Producer Mahesh Danannavar and Director Manish Saini’s award-winning Gujarati film for children, ‘Gandhi & Co’ continues to garner...read more

3
Strengthen your relationship with the robust and healthy Nova Ghee

MUMBAI: This festive season, Nova Dairy, a premium dairy brand in India, is strengthening the relationship with its consumers with its robust and...read more

4
DJ Snake announces massive six city India tour with Sunburn Arena

MUMBAI: This fall, multi-platinum producer DJ Snake is set to embark on an expansive India tour, after a successful local run in 2019. Billed as one...read more

5
MassQline releases a new track “Jeena” Ft. Arohi with Found Out Records

MUMBAI: MassQline, a rapper and music producer, has released a new track titled ‘Jeena' ft. Arohi Dixit with Found Out Records. The song tells the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games