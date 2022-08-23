DJ Snake announces massive six city India tour with Sunburn Arena

MUMBAI: This fall, multi-platinum producer DJ Snake is set to embark on an expansive India tour, after a successful local run in 2019.

Billed as one of the “largest arena showcases to be witnessed in India” this year, the itinerary includes six shows across six major metros over a span of two weekends.

The French powerhouse will kick off his tour on 18th November in Ahmedabad followed by a show in Delhi NCR on 19th November and then jetting back to Hyderabad for the next show on 20th November. The tour will then head to Pune on 25th November, followed by Mumbai on 26th November, to finally wrap up in Bengaluru on 27th November.

The forthcoming showcase will witness the boundary-pushing disruptor interlace elements of traditional dance music with classic R&B and funk to create an anthemic electronic set and set the stage ablaze at these multi-city high-energy can't-miss stadium performances.

Born William Grigahcine, DJ Snake has always loved his time in India. He was in Mumbai in 2019 where he performed at the Sunburn Holi and returned later that year to perform at the Sunburn Festival Goa 2019.

DJ Snake states, "I am excited to be coming back to India. When I visited India during Holi 2019 and Sunburn Goa 2019, the energy and vibe was so upbeat and positive everywhere. It is always amazing to travel to different cities in India. The cultural exposure inspires my music and India certainly tops in that area.” Its juts a draft please change as per artist

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, “We are thrilled to announce a six city Sunburn Arena tour with one of the world’s most popular artists DJ Snake. The pandemic put a temporary break on our Arena shows, but now we are back with some of the biggest names in the global music industry to entertain our fans pan India. Sunburn fans can look forward to an amazing hi-tech entertaining Arena experience this fall.”

Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega brand umbrella Sunburn, an with an aim to cater to dance music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world. Sunburn Arena has played host to some of the world’s leading DJs over the past few years including world renowned Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin and Avicii.

The Sunburn Arena multi-city 2022 tour with DJ Snake is co-powered by Croma and Tuborg Zero Packed Drinking Water.

Tickets will go live on bookmyshow.com on 22nd August 2022 at 12pm. Prices start INR 999/- upwards. Fans can check out more details and book tickets at bookmyshow