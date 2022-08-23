Combonation appoints Mr. R.K. Nanda as Chief Mentor

MUMBAI: India's first-of-its-kind online combo deal destination revealed that it has appointed Mr. RK Nanda, a luminary and the doyen of the beauty industry, as the Chief Mentor.

Mr. Nanda will offer his proven entrepreneurial acumen gathered over 45 long years, fact based managerial skills as the Chief Mentor of India's most unique platform, that is COMBONATION.

Mr. RK Nanda's idea to revolutionise a personal care herbal brand led to the creation of Nature Essence, an asset worth 500 million today, which later culminated in the inception of Coloressence—an Indian beauty brand that quickly caught the imagination of women and has since become the face of the Indian beauty industry. His relentless quest to find a suitable Ayurvedic hair care brand led to the recent launch of MANESTREAM, where Meethi Daana plays a key ingredient role in the premium segment.

Pooja Sodhi, Co- Founder and CEO at Combonation, commented, "Marketing is magical and inimitable. Mr. Nanda understood early on that to create magic you needed to understand people’s habits and needs. His years of market driven experience as a serial investor have taught him innumerable lessons in the craft of winning admiration from people by giving them their heartfelt needs, which is what he plans to offer through Combonation to the multitude of people. His simple, uncomplicated formula for scalable sales and reliable revenues is to IDEATE, POSITION, RETHINK, EXECUTE, and GROW. Combonation is the next big thing to watch out for. We are all extremely excited about this sterling venture and his next moves!!! "

Mr. R.K. Nanda adds to his new journey with Combonation, "Working with young visionaries like Pooja Sodhi, Saurabh Nanda, and the rest of the team is a great honour and privilege. As the company's Chief Mentor, I ensure that I act as a brake to the accelerator-heavy drivers of the fantastic brand Combonation, blending youth and vision with experience and realism."