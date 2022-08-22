For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Aug 2022 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar and Guru Randhawa releases the audio of highly anticipated album 'Man Of The Moon'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa along with Bhushan Kumar releases the audio tracks of his debut album ‘Man Of The Moon’. Taking fans over the moon, the album entails 7 tracks including Signs, Fake Love, Tera Ki Khayal, Rona Rona, Fayaah Fayaah, Moon Rise and Black Raat.

The pop sensation brings modernistic and fresh vibe to the album as he collaborates with Sanjoy, Amar Sandhu, Vee and Ikka Singh. With each song having a new flavour and sound makes the entire tracklist a perfect fit for all the moods.

Speaking on this magnanimous project, Bhushan Kumar Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series says “Working with a person who is passionate about their art is always an amazing experience and Guru is one of those people. His passion towards music is unparalleled and with Man Of The Moon, he has certainly proved that he is a singer and artist par excellence. With this album, we aim to present to the audience a distinctive club of multiple genres including romantic, peppy, love ballads and more. The soundscapes of the songs have a global outreach and we are positive that it will top all music charts across the world.”

Adding to this, Guru Randhawa says “Man of the Moon is special because I have dedicated not only a year to this album but also a lot of hard work, research and I have given it my all. When Bhushanji and I discussed this album, the way the two of us reverberated off each other with concepts, compositions and ideas, it was decided then and there that this will surely be a hit. This is my biggest project yet and we have catered to the global audience with Man Of The Moon. The audio of all 7 tracks of the album have released today and it’s surely going to be a dhamaka!”

Man Of The Moon is definitely a treat for audience with its global soundscape and effervescent tunes. The only question now is when will we get to see our favourite singer in the videos of these songs?

Tune in now :

Tags
Bhushan Kumar Guru Randhawa Man Of The Moon
Related news
 | 18 Aug 2022

Great Vocals & a Solid Performance - Get Ready for Tulsi Kumar’s Dance Wave Mashup!

MUMBAI: Tulsi kumar comes across as a true performer in her latest Dance Wave Mashup A true representation of an all-round performer, Tulsi Kumar is out with a new Dance Wave Mashup that showcases her abilities both as a singer and a rockstar performer.

read more
 | 29 Jul 2022

Amaal Mallik reacts to Manoj Muntashir's heartfelt note as he bags the National award for best lyricist!

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik who made his debut as the background scorer for the film Saina, is praised by the national award winner Manoj Muntashir, who won the best lyricist for the film.

read more
 | 24 Jun 2022

Bhushan Kumar gifts a swanky McLaren to Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: A power-packed partnership calls for a power-packed present!

read more
 | 20 Jun 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: A power-packed partnership between Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Right from their maiden collaboration, T-Series and Kartik Aaryan have entertained the masses together consistently. Kartik and producer Bhushan Kumar have collaborated on hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and now, their latest entertainer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

read more
 | 15 Jun 2022

Tulsi Kumaar brings you a whimsical dream with the Lofi revibed rendition of 'Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin'!

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumaar lends her soulful touch to ‘Hum Nashe Mein Toh Nahin’, the popular romantic track from the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is out with the Lofi revibed rendition of the love song.

read more

RnM Biz

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
MG gears up for Taal Season 2; launches National Talent Hunt for Indie Music Artists

MUMBAI: MG Motor India today announced the launch of Season 2 of MG Taal entitled ‘NayaSafar, Nayi Taal’, a unique National Talent Hunt for Indie...read more

2
Bhushan Kumar and Guru Randhawa releases the audio of highly anticipated album 'Man Of The Moon'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa along with Bhushan Kumar releases the audio tracks of his debut album ‘Man Of The Moon’. Taking fans over the moon, the album...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games