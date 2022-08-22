Bhushan Kumar and Guru Randhawa releases the audio of highly anticipated album 'Man Of The Moon'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa along with Bhushan Kumar releases the audio tracks of his debut album ‘Man Of The Moon’. Taking fans over the moon, the album entails 7 tracks including Signs, Fake Love, Tera Ki Khayal, Rona Rona, Fayaah Fayaah, Moon Rise and Black Raat.

The pop sensation brings modernistic and fresh vibe to the album as he collaborates with Sanjoy, Amar Sandhu, Vee and Ikka Singh. With each song having a new flavour and sound makes the entire tracklist a perfect fit for all the moods.

Speaking on this magnanimous project, Bhushan Kumar Managing Director and Chairman of T-Series says “Working with a person who is passionate about their art is always an amazing experience and Guru is one of those people. His passion towards music is unparalleled and with Man Of The Moon, he has certainly proved that he is a singer and artist par excellence. With this album, we aim to present to the audience a distinctive club of multiple genres including romantic, peppy, love ballads and more. The soundscapes of the songs have a global outreach and we are positive that it will top all music charts across the world.”

Adding to this, Guru Randhawa says “Man of the Moon is special because I have dedicated not only a year to this album but also a lot of hard work, research and I have given it my all. When Bhushanji and I discussed this album, the way the two of us reverberated off each other with concepts, compositions and ideas, it was decided then and there that this will surely be a hit. This is my biggest project yet and we have catered to the global audience with Man Of The Moon. The audio of all 7 tracks of the album have released today and it’s surely going to be a dhamaka!”

Man Of The Moon is definitely a treat for audience with its global soundscape and effervescent tunes. The only question now is when will we get to see our favourite singer in the videos of these songs?

