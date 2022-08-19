For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Aug 2022

"Her dedication towards her craft is extraordinary" says R Madhavan on co-star Khushalii Kumar

MUMBAI: Debutante Khushalii Kumar has been winning hearts with her honesty, simplicity, charm and innocence. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Kookie Gulati’s Dhokha - Round D Corner starring R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. Recently, at the teaser launch of the movie, actor R Madhavan spoke some fond and warm words for her and we are all hearts for it.

On being asked about Khushalii Kumar’s performance driven role in her very debut R Madhavan said, “It was really great to work with her, her dedication towards her craft is extraordinary and I'm sure audiences will love her once the movie releases. Before COVID, it was easy for her to get launched with best songs and choreographers showing her in best light. But she was not interested in that – She was really looking forward to the character driven role where she wanted to invest time getting into skin of character and that was a big tick point for me!”

The suspense drama will release in theatres near you on 23rd September 2022 and has already churned the excitement of the audiences with the intriguing teaser that was recently launched with a grand event in Mumbai.

