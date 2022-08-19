For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Aug 2022 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

Giorgia Andriani is winning hearts once again with her goofy expressions in a video with Shehbaaz Badesha on his latest released song Aunda Janda- Check out the hilarious video now

MUMBAI: In today’s day and age of social media, it takes a minute for photos and videos to go viral online. From paparazzi snaps to airport images to their heading to the gym videos, cinephiles are always scrolling through their social media feeds to catch a glimpse of their favorite celebs. Talking about trending reels, Giorgia yet again took over the internet with her goofy expressions as she recreates a video with Shehbaaz Badesha on his latest released song Aunda Janda

Giorgia took to her social media and dropped a video of herself where she is seen hopping on the trend of the latest trending song of Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaaz Badesha, where the actress, over the lyrics of the song, is seen ignoring the calls of Shehbaaz and making a goofy expression trying to avoid him, after which she gives a flying kiss on the lyrics. The video is hilarious and will make you chuckle a lot. Giorgia is seen donning a very comfy outfit where she chose a mini checkered skirt with a white crop top, along with a no makeup look, while Shehbaaz opted for a denim shirt and black pants. The duo looked adorable.

Shehnaaz, turned director for this video as she dropped a comment on her feed saying, "directed by me (four laughing emojis)", rest of the fans just couldn't control themselves from pouring their love and filled the entire comment section with laughter and heart emoticons.

Check out the video now,

Giorgia and Shehbaaz were seen together in a music video, Apart from that, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.

Tags
Shehbaaz Giorgia music Songs
