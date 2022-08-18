Shreya Ghoshal sings Jatinder Shah's composition Tere Bajjon & the emotional Music Video features Prateik Babbar and Simi Chahal for the first time

MUMBAI: Jatinder Shah, renowned for his music compositions, screenplays and remarkable direction in the Punjabi music and film industry, brings to you yet another beautiful love song with VYRL Punjabi. "Tere Bajjon" is a beautiful song sung by the admirable Shreya Ghoshal and features the impressive Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, as well as the Punjab Film Industry's finest actor, Simi Chahal, for the first time ever in a music video. The lyrics to this song have been penned down by the very popular Kumaar.

Simi Chahal and Prateik Babbar have collaborated on for the first time, and has been put together by the creative genius Jatinder Shah, who has never failed to impress his audience with great music and compelling narratives in the past.

In the music video, Prateik and Simi portray a story of two lovers who realise they are both expecting different things from a relationship and are willing to part ways to find what they want.

The story unfolds, showing how Prateik lets go to move on in life, while Simi beautifully portrays how difficult it can be to part from a lover, but she lets go gracefully, blessing her friend Prateik with all the love she has to offer in return. "To Love Is To Let Go", being the core message of this song.

Talking about Tere Bajjon, renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal states, “It has been a wonderful experience working with Jatinder Shah ji and the team of VYRL Punjabi, and I am glad to be a part of this project. Tere Bajjon has a very lovely meaning and a deep rhythm that is likely to touch your heart. And I hope the audience will shower their love to this song.”.

Composer and director Jatinder Shah says, “Tere Bajjon depicts love and affection in a very different light, and I knew from the very beginning of the creation that Shreya ji's voice would be perfect for this song & Kumaarji’s Lyrics have added so much depth. Prateik Babbar and Simi Chahal performed exceptionally well, which is evident in the final product of the video. For this project, I have tried to give it my all-in terms of Composition, Story, Screenplay and Direction. It’s always a wonderful experience working with team VYRL and I'm eager to hear what the song's admirers have to say now that the video has been released”.

“Working with everyone on this music video has been an absolute pleasure. The track is sung by the talented Shreya Ghoshal and the music video has been directed by Shah ji – who’s known for his story based music videos. It was fun shooting with Simi, and we had a lot of fun shooting for this music video. Surrounded by so much talent around her, I’m sure Tere Bajjon will touch your hearts and leave you mesmerised. I can’t wait for everyone to watch this one”, says Prateik Babbar.

Punjabi actress Simi Chahal says, “This is my first music video after getting into the film industry and it has been an amazing experience working on the sets of Tere Bajjon with Prateik, Jatinder Shah Ji and the team of VYRL. Tere Bajjon is a wonderful composition and Shreya Ghoshal’s voice makes it even more special. I’m glad to be a part of this project and hope all our fans will love this song as much as we loved working on it.”