For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Aug 2022 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

Shreya Ghoshal sings Jatinder Shah's composition Tere Bajjon & the emotional Music Video features Prateik Babbar and Simi Chahal for the first time

MUMBAI: Jatinder Shah, renowned for his music compositions, screenplays and remarkable direction in the Punjabi music and film industry, brings to you yet another beautiful love song with VYRL Punjabi. "Tere Bajjon" is a beautiful song sung by the admirable Shreya Ghoshal and features the impressive Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, as well as the Punjab Film Industry's finest actor, Simi Chahal, for the first time ever in a music video. The lyrics to this song have been penned down by the very popular Kumaar.

Simi Chahal and Prateik Babbar have collaborated on for the first time, and has been put together by the creative genius Jatinder Shah, who has never failed to impress his audience with great music and compelling narratives in the past.

In the music video, Prateik and Simi portray a story of two lovers who realise they are both expecting different things from a relationship and are willing to part ways to find what they want.

The story unfolds, showing how Prateik lets go to move on in life, while Simi beautifully portrays how difficult it can be to part from a lover, but she lets go gracefully, blessing her friend Prateik with all the love she has to offer in return. "To Love Is To Let Go", being the core message of this song.

Talking about Tere Bajjon, renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal states, “It has been a wonderful experience working with Jatinder Shah ji and the team of VYRL Punjabi, and I am glad to be a part of this project. Tere Bajjon has a very lovely meaning and a deep rhythm that is likely to touch your heart. And I hope the audience will shower their love to this song.”.

Composer and director Jatinder Shah says, “Tere Bajjon depicts love and affection in a very different light, and I knew from the very beginning of the creation that Shreya ji's voice would be perfect for this song & Kumaarji’s Lyrics have added so much depth. Prateik Babbar and Simi Chahal performed exceptionally well, which is evident in the final product of the video. For this project, I have tried to give it my all-in terms of Composition, Story, Screenplay and Direction. It’s always a wonderful experience working with team VYRL and I'm eager to hear what the song's admirers have to say now that the video has been released”.

“Working with everyone on this music video has been an absolute pleasure. The track is sung by the talented Shreya Ghoshal and the music video has been directed by Shah ji – who’s known for his story based music videos. It was fun shooting with Simi, and we had a lot of fun shooting for this music video. Surrounded by so much talent around her, I’m sure Tere Bajjon will touch your hearts and leave you mesmerised. I can’t wait for everyone to watch this one”, says Prateik Babbar.

Punjabi actress Simi Chahal says, “This is my first music video after getting into the film industry and it has been an amazing experience working on the sets of Tere Bajjon with Prateik, Jatinder Shah Ji and the team of VYRL. Tere Bajjon is a wonderful composition and Shreya Ghoshal’s voice makes it even more special. I’m glad to be a part of this project and hope all our fans will love this song as much as we loved working on it.”

Tags
Shreya Ghoshal Jatinder Shah Tere Bajjon music Prateik Babbar Simi Chahal
Related news
 | 18 Aug 2022

Great Vocals & a Solid Performance - Get Ready for Tulsi Kumar’s Dance Wave Mashup!

MUMBAI: Tulsi kumar comes across as a true performer in her latest Dance Wave Mashup A true representation of an all-round performer, Tulsi Kumar is out with a new Dance Wave Mashup that showcases her abilities both as a singer and a rockstar performer.

read more
 | 18 Aug 2022

Indo-American singer Devika joins the multi-talented Ali Zafar onstage for a surprise duet in San Francisco , US

MUMBAI: US-based contemporary Indian singer Devika, who is known for her unique voice and soulful numbers, was invited to perform onstage by the sensational Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar earlier this week.

read more
 | 18 Aug 2022

GenZ R&B artist Dev Raiyani begins his first ever 'The Percentage India Tour'

MUMBAI: 20-year-old R&B/ Hip-Hop artist and digital content creator Dev Raiyani begins his first ever national tour ‘The Percentage India Tour’ with performances in cities like Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Pune starting on 17th August 2022.  

read more
 | 18 Aug 2022

Rumours Suggest Tiger Shroff is dating one of the Casanova Girls

MUMBAI: When it comes to action scenes and stunts there is no second guessing that Tiger Shroff is one of the best actors in Bollywood. But when it comes to his love life he has always been secretive.

read more
 | 18 Aug 2022

Badshah hustles! Rap supremo and judge of MTV Hustle 2.0 gets back to shoot immediately after he recuperates

MUMBAI:How often do we come across celebrities who are so dedicated to their craft? As per reports, Badshah – a global artist and rap supremo— recently did something similar. The artist made sure he finishes the promo shoot for his upcoming show MTV Hustle 2.0 immediately after his recovery.

read more

RnM Biz

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Amika stars in Salman Ali’s heartbreak single

MUMBAI: Singer turned actor Amika Shail is all set to be seen in Indian Idol Winner Salman Ali’s next single titled ‘Dhokha’. Directed by Vijay Verma...read more

2
Berklee Indian Ensemble Releases Debut Album 'Shuruaat', Featuring Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Vijay Prakash and Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: Today, the celebrated global Indian music collective Berklee Indian Ensemble announced the release of their highly anticipated debut album '...read more

3
Badshah hustles! Rap supremo and judge of MTV Hustle 2.0 gets back to shoot immediately after he recuperates

MUMBAI:How often do we come across celebrities who are so dedicated to their craft? As per reports, Badshah – a global artist and rap supremo—...read more

4
Great Vocals & a Solid Performance - Get Ready for Tulsi Kumar’s Dance Wave Mashup!

MUMBAI: Tulsi kumar comes across as a true performer in her latest Dance Wave Mashup A true representation of an all-round performer, Tulsi Kumar is...read more

5
Yas Island extends its popular Kids Go Free summer offer till end of September\

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, will be extending its fantastic Kids Go Free summer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games