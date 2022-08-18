Rumours Suggest Tiger Shroff is dating one of the Casanova Girls

MUMBAI: When it comes to action scenes and stunts there is no second guessing that Tiger Shroff is one of the best actors in Bollywood. But when it comes to his love life he has always been secretive. After his relationship ended with Disha Patani, it was suggested by close sources that this actor-singer is dating one of the ‘Casanova Girls’ which is either Actress Akansha Sharma or Singer Raveena Mehta, who were both a part of his debut singing project Casanova. While Akansha shared the dance floor with Tiger in the music video, the chemistry Raveena and Tiger shared in the Acoustic version was breathtaking.

It was suggested by sources that when Singer Raveena Mehta launched her first Bollywood debut at Cannes Film Festival, Tiger Shroff was supposed to be one of the attendees but he couldn’t make it there. Also, his sighting with Akansha Sharma has been evident hence it confused as both the artist are beautiful and talented, who might have stolen this young actor's heart? It was also rumored previously that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s breakup was caused by the ‘Casanova Girl’ as they broke up briefly after both the versions of the songs were launched but until one of the trio doesn’t confirm this rumor, so we might just have to keep our spy full eyes up!