Indo-American singer Devika joins the multi-talented Ali Zafar onstage for a surprise duet in San Francisco , US

MUMBAI: US-based contemporary Indian singer Devika, who is known for her unique voice and soulful numbers, was invited to perform onstage by the sensational Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar earlier this week. Zafar told the audience at the Palace of Fine Arts Theater (San Francisco) that he had heard the Ek Tera Pyaar singer’s music online and noticed her unique vocal texture. "Her vocal texture is so nice, we met and were jamming the other day, so I requested her (sic), that please Devika, why don’t you come onstage and sing this song with me… They went on to perform Zafar’s famous English-Urdu/Punjabi track Sajna Door from Zafar’s movie Teefa In Trouble.
The Grammy Submitted singer Devika, who gave us memorable songs such as Kehnde Ne Naina, Barkhaa Bahaar & Ek Tera Pyar (with Bohemia) recently released a groovy lo-fi Punjabi single titled Dil Tenu. The versatile artist, who originally hails from Delhi, is known for the old-world charm that her renditions carry along her spirited collaborations with a variety of artists. Devika has also collaborated with Punjabi Rapper Bohemia on many of his top charting Hip-Hop tracks as well as the US Based producer Holmes Ives on electronic Indian ballads including Jab Se Piya which was a Grammy consideration in the Best Global Music Performance category. Her other collaborations include music with Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and Mike Klooster of Smash Mouth.
MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more
MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: Today, the celebrated global Indian music collective Berklee Indian Ensemble announced the release of their highly anticipated debut album '...read more
MUMBAI:How often do we come across celebrities who are so dedicated to their craft? As per reports, Badshah – a global artist and rap supremo—...read more
MUMBAI: Tulsi kumar comes across as a true performer in her latest Dance Wave Mashup A true representation of an all-round performer, Tulsi Kumar is...read more
MUMBAI: The Award-winning urban folk artist Kutle Khan is known for his electrifying performances as well as extensive collaborative work with...read more
MUMBAI: 20-year-old R&B/ Hip-Hop artist and digital content creator Dev Raiyani begins his first ever national tour ‘The Percentage India Tour’...read more