Indo-American singer Devika joins the multi-talented Ali Zafar onstage for a surprise duet in San Francisco , US

MUMBAI: US-based contemporary Indian singer Devika, who is known for her unique voice and soulful numbers, was invited to perform onstage by the sensational Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar earlier this week. Zafar told the audience at the Palace of Fine Arts Theater (San Francisco) that he had heard the Ek Tera Pyaar singer’s music online and noticed her unique vocal texture. "Her vocal texture is so nice, we met and were jamming the other day, so I requested her (sic), that please Devika, why don’t you come onstage and sing this song with me… They went on to perform Zafar’s famous English-Urdu/Punjabi track Sajna Door from Zafar’s movie Teefa In Trouble.

The Grammy Submitted singer Devika, who gave us memorable songs such as Kehnde Ne Naina, Barkhaa Bahaar & Ek Tera Pyar (with Bohemia) recently released a groovy lo-fi Punjabi single titled Dil Tenu. The versatile artist, who originally hails from Delhi, is known for the old-world charm that her renditions carry along her spirited collaborations with a variety of artists. Devika has also collaborated with Punjabi Rapper Bohemia on many of his top charting Hip-Hop tracks as well as the US Based producer Holmes Ives on electronic Indian ballads including Jab Se Piya which was a Grammy consideration in the Best Global Music Performance category. Her other collaborations include music with Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and Mike Klooster of Smash Mouth.