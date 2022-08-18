GenZ R&B artist Dev Raiyani begins his first ever 'The Percentage India Tour'

MUMBAI: 20-year-old R&B/ Hip-Hop artist and digital content creator Dev Raiyani begins his first ever national tour ‘The Percentage India Tour’ with performances in cities like Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Pune starting on 17th August 2022.
Known for his exceptional tunes, the GenZ artist has set on to grow more into his artistic creativity with the 4-city tour. Alongside his previously released songs like wait4me, Cool Boy, Thinking Back, etc Dev is set to perform a couple of new singles on this tour. A few up-and-coming artists like AB aka Abhishek Gandhi and Saahel will also be making a guest appearance in Mumbai (21st August 2022, at Kitty Su).
Dates:
17th August 2022: Pune, Raasta Pune
18th August 2022: Gurgaon, Raasta Gurgaon
19th August 2022: Bangalore, Ikigai
21st August 2022: Mumbai, Kitty Su
Jump in on the LIVE experience by booking your tickets here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/dev-raiyani-s-percentage-india-tour/ET00336616
Commenting on this, Dev Raiyani- GenZ R&B Artist and Digital Content Creator says, “With this being a major life goal ever since I began singing when I was 13 years old, I am overwhelmed and blessed to finally tick this off my bucket list and tour the country. This tour will be the culmination of specifically curated music to give my audience the ultimate live experience and I cannot wait to get on the road.”
