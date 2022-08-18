For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Aug 2022 18:37 |  By RnMTeam

Amika stars in Salman Ali’s heartbreak single

MUMBAI: Singer turned actor Amika Shail is all set to be seen in Indian Idol Winner Salman Ali’s next single titled ‘Dhokha’. Directed by Vijay Verma and choreographed by Sanjeev Sharma, the video features Amika along with the television heartthrob Gaurav Sareen.

Commenting on the association Amika says “This song is extremely special to me for many reasons. Some incredibly talented names like Salman Ali and Gaurav Sareen are associated with this track and I really admire their work. The shoot of the song has been a great experience with the unique locations in Uttarakhand being utilized for the shoot. It is deep, meaningful and something I'm personally proud of. I look forward to working with the team again.”

The song is all set to release during the upcoming festive season and sets the ball rolling for the other two songs of the actress which have been shot and are in the editing process. “I have been receiving many messages from the people who have seen the song during edits. All of them reportedly cried after watching it. This song is for all my fans and the audiences, who have bestowed their support and endless love over the years” said Amika as she signed off for the moment.

Tags
Singer actor Amika Shail Salman Ali Dhokha
Related news
 | 18 Aug 2022

Indo-American singer Devika joins the multi-talented Ali Zafar onstage for a surprise duet in San Francisco , US

MUMBAI: US-based contemporary Indian singer Devika, who is known for her unique voice and soulful numbers, was invited to perform onstage by the sensational Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar earlier this week.

read more
 | 18 Aug 2022

Yas Island extends its popular Kids Go Free summer offer till end of September\

MUMBAI: Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, will be extending its fantastic Kids Go Free summer offer for children to have a holiday to remember till the end of September this year.

read more
 | 17 Aug 2022

Prateik Babbar and Simi Chahal's first glimpse from their upcoming single Tere Bajjon is out now on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Punjabi & Jatinder Shah present the trailer of their upcoming song - Tere Bajjon, a song about love, but a love that can be felt and perceived differently. This song has been composed and directed by Jatinder Shah and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, one of India's most beloved singers.

read more
 | 17 Aug 2022

Paytm Insider organises Indie Music Month 2022 with a line-up of live performances by Indie music artists in your city

MUMBAI: While we love discovering music, nothing can be better than hearing it live! An absolutely epic August is in store for the Indian live music scene as Paytm Insider brings to you Indie Music Month 2022. Ready to uncover and appreciate some hidden gems?

read more
 | 17 Aug 2022

Musicathon 8.0 – An Experiential Music Fiesta in the mountains of Bir is back!

MUMBAI: Musicathon - the popular two-day musical festival with a stunning backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges of Bir is back with its 8th edition in all its grandeur.

read more

RnM Biz

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Berklee Indian Ensemble Releases Debut Album 'Shuruaat', Featuring Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Vijay Prakash and Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: Today, the celebrated global Indian music collective Berklee Indian Ensemble announced the release of their highly anticipated debut album '...read more

2
Popular folk musician Kutle Khan aims to re-interpret Rajasthani folk with cutting edge electronica, starting with the electrifying monsoon special titled Jhirmir

MUMBAI: The Award-winning urban folk artist Kutle Khan is known for his electrifying performances as well as extensive collaborative work with...read more

3
GenZ R&B artist Dev Raiyani begins his first ever 'The Percentage India Tour'

MUMBAI: 20-year-old R&B/ Hip-Hop artist and digital content creator Dev Raiyani begins his first ever national tour ‘The Percentage India Tour’...read more

4
Rumours Suggest Tiger Shroff is dating one of the Casanova Girls

MUMBAI: When it comes to action scenes and stunts there is no second guessing that Tiger Shroff is one of the best actors in Bollywood. But when it...read more

5
Amika stars in Salman Ali’s heartbreak single

MUMBAI: Singer turned actor Amika Shail is all set to be seen in Indian Idol Winner Salman Ali’s next single titled ‘Dhokha’. Directed by Vijay Verma...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games