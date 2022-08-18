Amika stars in Salman Ali’s heartbreak single

MUMBAI: Singer turned actor Amika Shail is all set to be seen in Indian Idol Winner Salman Ali’s next single titled ‘Dhokha’. Directed by Vijay Verma and choreographed by Sanjeev Sharma, the video features Amika along with the television heartthrob Gaurav Sareen.

Commenting on the association Amika says “This song is extremely special to me for many reasons. Some incredibly talented names like Salman Ali and Gaurav Sareen are associated with this track and I really admire their work. The shoot of the song has been a great experience with the unique locations in Uttarakhand being utilized for the shoot. It is deep, meaningful and something I'm personally proud of. I look forward to working with the team again.”

The song is all set to release during the upcoming festive season and sets the ball rolling for the other two songs of the actress which have been shot and are in the editing process. “I have been receiving many messages from the people who have seen the song during edits. All of them reportedly cried after watching it. This song is for all my fans and the audiences, who have bestowed their support and endless love over the years” said Amika as she signed off for the moment.