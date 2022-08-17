Prateik Babbar and Simi Chahal's first glimpse from their upcoming single Tere Bajjon is out now on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Punjabi & Jatinder Shah present the trailer of their upcoming song - Tere Bajjon, a song about love, but a love that can be felt and perceived differently. This song has been composed and directed by Jatinder Shah and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, one of India's most beloved singers. The Music Video stars the impressive Bollywood actor - Prateik Babbar, as well as Punjab Film Industries' finest actors - Simi Chahal, both of whom will portray lead roles in this story. The very popular Bollywood Lyricist – Kumaar has penned the heart-warming lyrics for Tere Bajjon. The song is set to be released on August 18th.
Simi Chahal and Prateik Babbar collaborate on this song for the first time, this awaited project has been put together by creator Jatinder Shah who has never failed to impress his audience with great music and compelling narratives in the past. From the teaser that was released earlier today, it looks like an emotional rollercoaster with an appealing modern tale about relationships that don’t always transcend to the next level despite the existence of love. The teaser shows Prateik and Simi's beautiful chemistry, but with a heartfelt conclusion to the narrative of 'To Love Is To Let Go.' It appears as an intriguing teaser and keeps you engaged till the end.
Tere Bajjon's music video will be released on August 18th, and we can't wait to see how the tale unfolds.
