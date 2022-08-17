Paytm Insider organises Indie Music Month 2022 with a line-up of live performances by Indie music artists in your city

MUMBAI: While we love discovering music, nothing can be better than hearing it live! An absolutely epic August is in store for the Indian live music scene as Paytm Insider brings to you Indie Music Month 2022. Ready to uncover and appreciate some hidden gems? Showcasing the rising popularity of the Indie music scene, the live entertainment platform is all set to host an amazing lineup of Indie artists - ready to rock the stage and make you swing to their music!

Paytm Insider wants this Indie Music Month 2022 to be a celebration of Indie artists, where the audience will get a chance to explore new music and get a taste of old-school favourites while shaking to their groovy tunes and making some new memories along the way! The platform is bringing exciting gigs for music-lovers to venues like antiSOCIAL, KittySu, Soho Club, Hard Rock Cafe, Fandom at Gilly's Redefined and across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru. You’ll get to see your current favourites perform on stage while you soak yourself in an incredible musical atmosphere.

If you are in or around Mumbai, you can explore a range of gigs at antiSOCIAL Mumbai with Lee Ann Roberts. Moreover, an amazing series of live performances like Tropical Thursday ft. DJ Atharva, Techno Community Showcase ft. Whatnot, Genesis Drip at KittySu Mumbai will be a sight to behold.

Indie fans in Delhi NCR can watch artists like Ali Merchant, Dikshant, and Belik Boom leave their audience spellbound with their spectacular music.

Catch Tejas and Aarifah, Kala perform live at the antiSOCIAL, Pune. You’ll definitely be in for a musical treat this month.

Bengaluru’s Hard Rock Cafe is going to see musical shows such as Karaoke Nights, Tribute to Michael Jackson ft. Retronome, Tribute to Metallica ft. SCEPTR3 (from Mumbai) et al. Fandom at Gilly's Redefined has a tribute to John Mayor and Steven Wilson too.

Paytm Insider’s list of shows like Dance United Xclusives ft. Nucleya and NOBO Festival ft. Citizen Kain x Anina Owly & Thomas Klipps will have you longing to catch them live for a splendid musical affair.

Samidh Bhattacharyya, Head of Marketing, Paytm Insider stated, "This Indie Music Month 2022, we are excited to celebrate Indie music by bringing in home-grown Indian artists from across the nation and allowing our users to enjoy a single discovery gateway to the live music landscape in India. The fans have continuously been the driving force behind every gig we list and host, we want to invite them to explore new music and make this month even more memorable with a series of live performances.”

Furthermore, you can get 10% OFF (up to rs500) on the purchase of a minimum of 2 tickets. TnC apply. Use Code: INDIE22 at checkout. So, hurry and book your tickets and avoid missing out on the fun.

For more details, log on to Paytm Insider now.