For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Aug 2022 14:56 |  By RnMTeam

Musicathon 8.0 – An Experiential Music Fiesta in the mountains of Bir is back!

MUMBAI: Musicathon - the popular two-day musical festival with a stunning backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges of Bir is back with its 8th edition in all its grandeur. The festival is slated to take place at Bir, Himachal Pradesh on October 1st & 2nd, 2022 that will witness an interesting assortation of over 12 cult Indie-artists celebrating the mutual love for music with travelers and storytellers from across the country. What’s new this time? For its 8th edition, Musicathon has partnered with Madhouse Works, a Gurgaon based incubator, prepping the stage to take the experiential fiesta go global in its future editions.

Gaurav Kushwaha, the Creator of Musicathon expresses his excitement for the newest edition with a brand-new look. “The festival is a purpose-driven affair that brings together the efforts of the local community, talented independent musicians, and a bunch of social influencers driven by a mutual passion for music, poetry, and love for nature and travel. We have created an eclectic mix of varied genre artists for the two-days to welcome back music lovers from across the country.”

The headliner of the two-day music festival is music composer and singer, Nilotpal Bora famously known for composing music for hit TV show TVF Tripling Season 2, along with his recent work for Netflix’s ‘Jaadugar’ Shabash song which was also played at Commonwealth Games. The fascinating line-up includes alternative music fam of yahan koi nahi Punit Singh, Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma and singer songwriter Arjan Singh are sure to captivate the audience with their soulful voices. Singer and composer, Priyansh Paliwal a.k.a Maskhara and alternative rock band, Khalnayak will make the attendees groove to their beats. The event will also witness curated sets by the talented independent artists such as Himanshu Chavan, Khwabida, Bittle Singh, 2 Capso and many more for an unforgettable musical weekend.

Komal Gupta, Founder & Chief of Brands Madhouse Works commented, “What differentiates Musicathon from the usual music concerts, is its independent artists’ line-up, whose unadulterated, fearless, experimentative, and independent music has a cult popularity amongst the Gen-Z as well as ‘millennials-in-denial’, across not just metros, but even in tier 2 and 3 cities, making them highly influential on the social space. Each of them having followership in lakhs, they can make or break any brand they associate personally with.”

“I see a lot of synergy in this alliance. The festival is a conclave of brands, consumers, and influencers, engaging with each other at one place and that will bring a lot of value to the brands promoted by us”, said Nishant Madhukar, Managing Partner, and Chief of Strategy at Madhouse Works. “Businesses today are competing in a content driven eco-system, and music, movies, and sports are the strongest mediums all brand owners invest in. Musicathon brings to you, independent music, storytelling, and adventure travel bundled together. It was our obvious choice.”, he added.

The tickets for the 8th edition are now live. The price range starting from INR 1,800 for a single day pass, INR 3,000 for both day music pass and INR 5,000 for Music Pass and Camping. For more details and tickets, check out the link- https://musicathon.in/.

Tags
Musicathon Singer music
Related news
 | 17 Aug 2022

Prateik Babbar and Simi Chahal's first glimpse from their upcoming single Tere Bajjon is out now on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Punjabi & Jatinder Shah present the trailer of their upcoming song - Tere Bajjon, a song about love, but a love that can be felt and perceived differently. This song has been composed and directed by Jatinder Shah and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, one of India's most beloved singers.

read more
 | 17 Aug 2022

Paytm Insider organises Indie Music Month 2022 with a line-up of live performances by Indie music artists in your city

MUMBAI: While we love discovering music, nothing can be better than hearing it live! An absolutely epic August is in store for the Indian live music scene as Paytm Insider brings to you Indie Music Month 2022. Ready to uncover and appreciate some hidden gems?

read more
Gulzar
 | 17 Aug 2022

Gulzar: “I am very happy to give my poems to Kulturemint for turning them into NFTs”

MUMBAI: Legendary poet Gulzar Sahab has collaborated with Kulturemint to create NFTs of his timeless poems. A landmark collaboration in the NFT space, it marks the first time a poet of his caliber has created digital tokens of his work.

read more
 | 16 Aug 2022

"Can't thank enough to Ankit Tiwari for such a melodious voice," says actor Navneet Malik as his song 'Jaaniya' surpasses more than 5 million views all over

MUMBAI: The most popular and played music right now is Love Tracks. And the pleasant weather in Mumbai is just adding more to all these love songs.

read more
 | 16 Aug 2022

Sahirah offers a club anthem in latest pop-rap single ‘Toshiba’ , released via export Quality Records

MUMBAI: Sahirah released her latest single ‘Toshiba’ via Export Quality Records. Toshiba checks all the boxes for a quintessential pop-rap track made for the clubs. You can hear it in the animated flows, variety of vocal textures and booming 808’s.

read more

RnM Biz

Saurabh Srivastav shared about Spardha goals, curriculum and offers

MUMBAI: Saurabh Srivastav, founder of Spardha says each of Spardha’s products has been intelligenread more

Mirchi 95 Hyderabad brings back ‘Hasana Zaroori Hai’ Season 2; Hunts for the funniest Hyderabadi

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shilpa Rao says there is no difference between Worship and Love in latest "Tere Hawaale" from "Laal Singh Chaddha"

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao drops "Tere Hawaale" along with Arijit Singh from “Laal Singh Chaddha”. The song was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, music...read more

2
Sahirah offers a club anthem in latest pop-rap single ‘Toshiba’ , released via export Quality Records

MUMBAI: Sahirah released her latest single ‘Toshiba’ via Export Quality Records. Toshiba checks all the boxes for a quintessential pop-rap track made...read more

3
African Women Acting Celebrate the Best of African Music, Crafts, Food & More with 2nd Annual AWA Niagara Falls Festival in September

MUMBAI: Confirmed Artists: Lorraine Klassen, Amadou Kienou, J Nichole Noel, Roula Said, Nikki Clarke, Jean Assamoa, Waleed Adulhadim, Jabulie Diadla...read more

4
"Can't thank enough to Ankit Tiwari for such a melodious voice," says actor Navneet Malik as his song 'Jaaniya' surpasses more than 5 million views all over

MUMBAI: The most popular and played music right now is Love Tracks. And the pleasant weather in Mumbai is just adding more to all these love songs....read more

5
Paytm Insider organises Indie Music Month 2022 with a line-up of live performances by Indie music artists in your city

MUMBAI: While we love discovering music, nothing can be better than hearing it live! An absolutely epic August is in store for the Indian live music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games