Sunburn Goa 2022 Announces Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas Like Mike As First Headliners

MUMBAI: Fresh off the announcement of the 16th edition of Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Percept Live, creators of Sunburn have officially unveiled their much-awaited performance line-up. Grammy Award winner Afrojack and World #5 DJ’s Dimitri Vegas Like Mike have been announced as the first two headliners of the festival this year by the promoters who took to social media to reveal the star-studded artist line-up of their annual showcase today.

The trailblazer trio have been staples of the Sunburn festival since its’ humble beginnings and will dish out high-octane, energy starting soundscapes through an abundance of party starting anthems and upcoming music.

Festival goers can look forward to an eclectic mix of artists such as MORTEN, Otnika, Lost Frequencies who will ramp up the energy levels to an all-time high and have the crowds bouncing.

With an underlying theme of ‘The Future Is Now’, Sunburn Goa 2022 will showcase a spectacular three-day live event imbibing the best of electronic dance music, state-of the-art technology and high-octane entertainment from the 28th to the 30th of December this year at Vagator, Goa. The festival will follow all government permissions, guidelines, and best practices to ensure fan safety, and is subject to government permissions.

Dutch DJ Afrojack states, “I am excited about visiting India to perform at Sunburn 2022. I love the energy and vibe of the country and am looking forward to meet my India fans.”

Belgian duo DVLM state, “India has always been one of our favourite countries to visit, as we get such amazing love from our fans all over the country. We cannot wait to come back this December for what will be one of Sunburn’s biggest events ever.”

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn says, “We are thrilled to make our Sunburn Phase I announcement with Afrojack and Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike who have a massive fan base in India. Sunburn is aiming to become an even more progressed and edgy brand in the coming decade, and we are heavily investing in state-of-the-art technology while lining up some of the biggest names in the music industry for the upcoming Festival. We have also tied up with some of the best partners and consultants across the globe, and are stoked to offer a never seen before bespoke, enhanced experience to all our fans at the Festival this year.”

The much awaited annual mega festival will feature over 120+ international and home-grown acts across 7 stages. Befitting the futuristic festival theme, the festival this year will focus on a genre that is the future of EDM supported by world class production featuring high quality best in-class acoustics, laser, SFX and hi-tech pyrotechnics to offer fans a surreal experience.

The mega festival will have a specially curated F&B village and a Flea Market offering enough and more. The activities will include a sunset point, an open-air cinema, bungee jumping, zip line, ferris wheel, and several other games and engagements. Fans can also enjoy camping across the sprawling grounds at Vagator as Sunburn will offer the best in-class camping facilities to make for a comfortable accommodation.

The festival will also host multiple After-Parties with leading International and Indian acts. This year there will also be an Opening Party on 27th December and a Closing Party on 31st December.

Sunburn has engaged the services of Artist Manager Ms. Sanjeeta Khullar based in Los Angeles to curate novel international artist line-ups this year. Sanjeeta, an expert in her field, has worked as Artist Manager and A&R at Grass Fed Music and Deep Cuts publishing (JV with Warner Chappell music) in LA where she liaised with renowned artists, producers & songwriters including Sabrina Claudio, Sad Money, Kaveh Rastegar, Nolan Lambroza, Simon Says and DJ Lenno. Earlier at White Rabbit Records in LA she discovered Talent in partnership with Milk & Honey Music, founded by Lucas Keller. She has been working closely with Sunburn to source and curate innovative artist line-ups for Season 16. Her knowledge of the music landscape and intuition around artist's needs has proven invaluable.

Tickets are live on bookmyshow.com with prices starting at INR 6,000/- upwards.

Sunburn Goa 2022 is co-powered by Croma and Tuborg Zero Packed Drinking Water.