Sangeeta Tiwari launches the most awaited poster of the song on her debut into Bollywood with the song 'Bollywood

MUMBAI: Music has always been one of the most soothing experiences in life. But sometimes some songs just can't stop you from grooving over them, and one such song is off our versatile beauty Sangeeta Tiwari

Sangeeta who has acclaimed huge fame for herself in the Bhojpuri and Punjabi industries, is all set now to mark her name for herself in the Bollywood industry and the actress has taken her first step as she launches a power pack song which will just make up the groove on it with its trendy and mesmerizing hook step.

Sangeeta Tiwari along with the lead actor of the song Aman Kumar organized a grand poster launch of their song, where the actress made her appearance and made our hearts skip a beat with her scintillating and alluring looks. The actress displayed the poster in front of friends and family along with the guest of honor of the event, Abhijeet Rane. Sangeeta, along with Aman, shook their legs on the hook step of their song Bollywood.

Actress happily brought in her birthday along with all her close friends and also revealed that this is the best birthday gift she has given to herself by announcing her debut in Bollywood along with this song titled, Bollywood

The melody to the song is given by Ritu Pathak, its written by Laxmi Narayan and Directed by none other than Rajiv S Ruia. The song is released on ST Series official music channel.