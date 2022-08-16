Sahirah offers a club anthem in latest pop-rap single ‘Toshiba’ , released via export Quality Records

MUMBAI: Sahirah released her latest single ‘Toshiba’ via Export Quality Records. Toshiba checks all the boxes for a quintessential pop-rap track made for the clubs. You can hear it in the animated flows, variety of vocal textures and booming 808’s. The captivating melody on the strings coupled with the hook that is an absolute earworm is one that will haunt you for days to come. Lyrically, Sahirah speaks on themes of accepting the sides to your personality that may be considered abrasive to society but still claim a sizable part of your being.

“Toshiba is about the alter ego. Not everyone gets to see both sides to me - so the best way I can show it is through music. All my life I’ve been told to sing a certain way, release a certain type of music. This song was my way of making the music I love, and I want to listen to. I write based on how I’m feeling at the moment - and Toshiba was my way of writing about the different sides to my personality. As cliche as it sounds - music is an expression of your personality. The way I express myself changes based on how I’m feeling at that moment. Oshidar (fun fact: my last name) was representing the sweet/emotional/vulnerable side to my personality while Toshiba (I wanted a word that rhymed with my name nothing deeper than that lol) is the direct/independent/confident side to my personality. Both parts are equally as honest and equally as important.”

- Sahirah

BIOGRAPHY

“Sometimes I feel like a fairy, sometimes I feel like an assassin”

24-year-old Sahirah, born and raised in Mumbai but based in London, recently set her sights on being the artist she always knew she was. With influences running from Frank Ocean to Stormzy, Dermott Kennedy to Giggs her sound ranges across genres.

“My sound is different depending on how I’m feeling” She taps into the voice we all have inside and the one we show to the world, whether it’s an alter ego, or an introverted perspective, she speaks to the people that are still figuring themselves out.

Her music tells stories as they are meant to be - raw, unfiltered and as life keeps changing her music keeps evolving. She has a sound for your every mood.

The music video for ‘Toshiba’ was shot in London and is directed by Sagar Kumar and Sahirah herself. Mastered by Stuart Hawkes in Metropolis Studios, London, this is her first release with Export Quality Records.