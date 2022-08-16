For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Aug 2022 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Sahirah offers a club anthem in latest pop-rap single ‘Toshiba’ , released via export Quality Records

MUMBAI: Sahirah released her latest single ‘Toshiba’ via Export Quality Records. Toshiba checks all the boxes for a quintessential pop-rap track made for the clubs. You can hear it in the animated flows, variety of vocal textures and booming 808’s. The captivating melody on the strings coupled with the hook that is an absolute earworm is one that will haunt you for days to come. Lyrically, Sahirah speaks on themes of accepting the sides to your personality that may be considered abrasive to society but still claim a sizable part of your being.

“Toshiba is about the alter ego. Not everyone gets to see both sides to me - so the best way I can show it is through music. All my life I’ve been told to sing a certain way, release a certain type of music. This song was my way of making the music I love, and I want to listen to. I write based on how I’m feeling at the moment - and Toshiba was my way of writing about the different sides to my personality. As cliche as it sounds - music is an expression of your personality. The way I express myself changes based on how I’m feeling at that moment. Oshidar (fun fact: my last name) was representing the sweet/emotional/vulnerable side to my personality while Toshiba (I wanted a word that rhymed with my name nothing deeper than that lol) is the direct/independent/confident side to my personality. Both parts are equally as honest and equally as important.”

- Sahirah

BIOGRAPHY

“Sometimes I feel like a fairy, sometimes I feel like an assassin”

24-year-old Sahirah, born and raised in Mumbai but based in London, recently set her sights on being the artist she always knew she was. With influences running from Frank Ocean to Stormzy, Dermott Kennedy to Giggs her sound ranges across genres.

“My sound is different depending on how I’m feeling” She taps into the voice we all have inside and the one we show to the world, whether it’s an alter ego, or an introverted perspective, she speaks to the people that are still figuring themselves out.

Her music tells stories as they are meant to be - raw, unfiltered and as life keeps changing her music keeps evolving. She has a sound for your every mood.

The music video for ‘Toshiba’ was shot in London and is directed by Sagar Kumar and Sahirah herself. Mastered by Stuart Hawkes in Metropolis Studios, London, this is her first release with Export Quality Records.

Tags
Quality Records music Songs
Related news
 | 16 Aug 2022

"Can't thank enough to Ankit Tiwari for such a melodious voice," says actor Navneet Malik as his song 'Jaaniya' surpasses more than 5 million views all over

MUMBAI: The most popular and played music right now is Love Tracks. And the pleasant weather in Mumbai is just adding more to all these love songs.

read more
 | 16 Aug 2022

African Women Acting Celebrate the Best of African Music, Crafts, Food & More with 2nd Annual AWA Niagara Falls Festival in September

MUMBAI: Confirmed Artists: Lorraine Klassen, Amadou Kienou, J Nichole Noel, Roula Said, Nikki Clarke, Jean Assamoa, Waleed Adulhadim, Jabulie Diadla, Sammy Jackson, Rick Rose, JBWAI, Exclusive Connection, DJ Moussa Kante, and Isoken Ibie.

read more
 | 16 Aug 2022

Prateik Babbar and Simi Chahal's first glimpse from their upcoming single Tere Bajjon is out now on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Punjabi & Jatinder Shah present the trailer of their upcoming song - Tere Bajjon, a song about love, but a love that can be felt and perceived differently. This song has been composed and directed by Jatinder Shah and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, one of India's most beloved singers.

read more
 | 16 Aug 2022

Sangeeta Tiwari launches the most awaited poster of the song on her debut into Bollywood with the song 'Bollywood

MUMBAI: Music has always been one of the most soothing experiences in life. But sometimes some songs just can't stop you from grooving over them, and one such song is off our versatile beauty Sangeeta Tiwari

read more
 | 16 Aug 2022

Shashwat Sachdev launches his new single Awaara Ho, under freshly launched music label - IndieA Records

MUMBAI: Popular music composer and singer Shashwat Sachdev – known for his music scores in films like Uri, Attack, Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding, has just released his new single Awaara Ho.

read more

RnM Biz

Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies hasread more

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

top# 5 articles

1
"Can't thank enough to Ankit Tiwari for such a melodious voice," says actor Navneet Malik as his song 'Jaaniya' surpasses more than 5 million views all over

MUMBAI: The most popular and played music right now is Love Tracks. And the pleasant weather in Mumbai is just adding more to all these love songs....read more

2
African Women Acting Celebrate the Best of African Music, Crafts, Food & More with 2nd Annual AWA Niagara Falls Festival in September

MUMBAI: Confirmed Artists: Lorraine Klassen, Amadou Kienou, J Nichole Noel, Roula Said, Nikki Clarke, Jean Assamoa, Waleed Adulhadim, Jabulie Diadla...read more

3
Sunburn Goa 2022 Announces Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas Like Mike As First Headliners

MUMBAI: Fresh off the announcement of the 16th edition of Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Percept Live, creators of Sunburn have...read more

4
Sahirah offers a club anthem in latest pop-rap single ‘Toshiba’ , released via export Quality Records

MUMBAI: Sahirah released her latest single ‘Toshiba’ via Export Quality Records. Toshiba checks all the boxes for a quintessential pop-rap track made...read more

5
Maxperience’s Athlete Shas becomes the 1st Indian to compete for Red Bull Romaniacs

MUMBAI: Maxperience’s Athlete Shardul Shas Sharma becomes the first Indian to compete in Red Bull Romaniacs, one of the toughest races in the world....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games