Maxperience’s Athlete Shas becomes the 1st Indian to compete for Red Bull Romaniacs

MUMBAI: Maxperience’s Athlete Shardul Shas Sharma becomes the first Indian to compete in Red Bull Romaniacs, one of the toughest races in the world. Maxperience is a leading experiential marketing agency specializing in experiential motoring space.

Shardul ‘Shas’ Sharma (28), who famously goes by ‘Shas’ is a self-taught motorsport athlete. He is the only Indian to be invited to the coveted Red Bull Romaniacs. He has won more than 15 rallies, and he also holds victories in the Raid de Himalayas, the Indian National Rallying Championship, and the Sjoba Rally.

In 2004, Martin Freinademetz established the Red Bull Romaniacs, an extreme off-road rally. According to estimates, only 10% of participating bikers are able to complete the exceptionally challenging course.

The testing environment of this race, which includes hills, valleys, mountains, and rocky terrain, sets it apart from others. The competitors' technical prowess, durability, and strength are challenged.

Commenting on Shardul’s extraordinary achievements, Arvind Balan, Co-Founder of Maxperience added, "Maxperience is all about young, passionate individuals as well as motorsports. We have always been supporting aspiring, talented riders and we will keep

The 19th edition of the Red Bull Romaniacs took place on July 26th, 2022. Recently, Shardul was also given a magnificent send-off from the Maxperience headquarters in Gurgaon as he headed to this thrilling rally.