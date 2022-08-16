African Women Acting Celebrate the Best of African Music, Crafts, Food & More with 2nd Annual AWA Niagara Falls Festival in September

MUMBAI: Confirmed Artists: Lorraine Klassen, Amadou Kienou, J Nichole Noel, Roula Said, Nikki Clarke, Jean Assamoa, Waleed Adulhadim, Jabulie Diadla, Sammy Jackson, Rick Rose, JBWAI, Exclusive Connection, DJ Moussa Kante, and Isoken Ibie.

The African Women Acting organization is set to celebrate the best of African music, crafts, vendors, and more with the return of their annual AWA Niagara Falls Festival this September 3rd & 4th.

The two-day Festival features an action-packed schedule of highly-curated and award-winning music, dance, and spoken word artists alongside incredible arts and crafts exhibitions, interactive workshops, storytelling, and delicious authentic African, Caribbean, and Canadian food vendors — all under the sky at the beautiful Oakes Garden Theatre.

The lineup includes Lorraine Klaasen Music concert (South Africa), Amadou Kienou – Drumming Concert (Burkina Faso) J Nichole Noel – Music and Poetry (Jamaica), Roula Said – Arabic Music (Iran) Nikki Clarke Gospel music – (Jamaican), Waleed Adulhadim Ft. Savannah Tailor African Music (Sudan), Maju Maju African Music ( South Africa), Sammy Jackson Jazz music (African Canadian) Rick Rose and Native group special guest, Exclusive Connection – Afrobeat (Nigeria), DJ Moussa Kante (Ivory Coast), JBWAI – AFROBEAT (Cameroon) and more. The Festival ends each evening with the Fireworks at 10 pm.

“We’re proud to present talented, hard-working, resilient artists who demonstrate tremendous effort in pursuing their artistic visions and careers,” the African Women Acting organization says of the event — and mission-at-large.

African Women Acting is a pan-African not-for-profit organization geared towards promoting women’s issues and empowering, mentoring, coaching, presenting, and promoting upcoming and mid-career women artists of African heritage. AWA also endeavors to increase the public understanding and appreciation of African traditional and contemporary arts through artistic production such as music, theatre, spoken word, digital media art, visual arts, movie screenings, the African Women Acting Festival, and more.

Marking its second year, the African Women Acting Niagara Falls Festival is proudly funded by the Niagara Falls - Cultural Development Fund.

The African Women Acting Niagara Falls Festival is a free event happening on Saturday, September 3rd and Sunday, September 4th from 2:00pm - 10:00 pm EST at the Oakes Garden Theatre.