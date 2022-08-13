Get ready to be mesmerised by the love ballad of the year — Himesh Rashammiya brings melody back with ‘Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas’ from Ratnaa Sinha’s second directorial, ‘Middle Class Love'

MUMBAI: The lure of first love is hard to not be charmed by. Director Ratnaa Sinha recreates it for her upcoming Middle Class Love. The first song of the film’s album is titled Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas. The song is written and scored by the fantastic Himesh Reshammiya, and is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Mucchal. The song brings back the nostalgic vibe of first love, the first brush with romance and the joyous emotions it evokes.

Talking about the track, Himesh Reshammiya says, “This song will remind everyone of their first love. The song speaks about the feelings that one experiences when in love and how first love will always have a special place in your heart. I have channelled my personal experiences with the music and I hope it touches everyone’s hearts.”

Jubin Nautiyal says, “Rarely do we get the opportunity of singing for a young college album. The film revives the genre for Hindi movies. I had such a great time working on the track Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas. It’s bound to take everyone back to their memories of first love. The innocence and warmth of the song will bring a smile to your face.”

Palak Muchhal adds, “ The melody of the song will touch the right chord with the audiences as it brings back the feeling of first love. It’s always a pleasure singing for Himesh Sir and I had such a great experience working with him and Jubin on this song. I hope this song makes everyone relish their fond memories of love! “

Director Ratnaa Sinha signs off with, “Himesh has delivered a very wholesome album to me which is in sync with the film’s theme. The song Naya Pyaar Naya Ehsaas will take everyone back to the time when they experienced love for the first time. The melody of the song will slowly grow on you while spreading the magic of love. ”

Middle Class Love stars Prit Kamani, Eisha Singh, Kavya Thapar and is directed by Ratnaa Sinha. The film is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios. Middle Class Love is all set to release on September 16, 2022.