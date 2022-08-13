For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Aug 2022 14:49 |  By RnMTeam

Budweiser Celebrates 100 Days to The FIFA World Cup TM by Partnering with Messi, Neymar Jr. and Sterling to Drop Hundreds of Prizes For Fans Around the World

MUMBAI: Budweiser, an Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) global brand will “drop” prizes in select destinations in the lead up to the biggest global sporting event. As the Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup, Budweiser is giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the FIFA World Cup in person by dropping hundreds of red prize boxes in major cities that include exclusive merchandise, Messi signed memorabilia, access to BudX events, official football for the world cup, limited edition Budweiser headphones, and the grand prize of an all-expenses paid trip to the tournament.

“The 100-day countdown to the FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and Budweiser and I are celebrating by giving fans the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime trips to the tournament. Ever since playing my first games in Argentina, I’ve dreamt of the day that I would play in the World Cup, and now I’m so excited to help Budweiser make fans’ dreams of attending the World Cup come true,” said Lionel Messi.

Beginning August 12, coordinates leading to prize boxes will be revealed to fans who scanned exclusive Budweiser QR codes. These exclusive QR codes were shared on Budweiser and football icons’ social accounts earlier this week, spurring curiosity and excitement from eager fans. QR codes appeared in 5 marquee locations across the world, including Wembley in London and Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai, to commemorate Messi, Neymar Jr. and Sterling journeys from eager amateurs to present-day superstars leading their teams out of the World Cup tunnel and into greatness. It’s with that same spirit Budweiser sends fans out to claim coveted FIFA World Cup prizes.

In India, the brand is all set to host the game’s biggest fans at an undisclosed location on August 13. Fans who signed up by scanning the QR code will receive coordinates to the location for a one-of-a-kind experience with the promise of special red prize boxes for 100 lucky football supporters.

Commenting on this first phase of the FIFA campaign, Vineet Sharma, Vice President, Marketing - South Asia, AB InBev said, “Budweiser and FIFA enjoy a long-standing partnership that dates to 1986, making the brand the official beer sponsor of world football’s top competition for the tenth time. Today, we are stoked to see a cricket-loving country like India gripped by football fever. The “drop” is only the first of many experiences lined up for our consumers and football fans in the country.”

Watch Budweiser’s campaign film here - https://www.instagram.com/p/ChJO-yLIkZW/

