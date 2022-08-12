For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Aug 2022 15:07 |  By RnMTeam

Shashwat Sachdev launches his new single Awaara Ho, under freshly launched music label - IndieA Records

MUMBAI: Popular music composer and singer Shashwat Sachdev – known for his music scores in films like Uri, Attack, Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding, has just released his new single Awaara Ho. The track, which is moody and evocative in its soundscape, falls in the emergent and very popular indie music category, and has been launched under the new label IndieA Records.

IndieA Records is an artist-first platform committed to actively discover varied music from independent artists, across genres and languages, and make their craft accessible to a wider discerning audience, through strategic partnerships & differentiated marketing.

Awaara Ho is born out of the musically rich mind of Shashwat Sachdev, who’s written, composed, and sung the song himself. It’s a song that talks about the transient nature of a relationship, and how the expression of love changes over time. The video, in line with the song’s theme, is a beautifully crafted one-take shot of two people living together, as the camera unobtrusively captures them going about their daily lives.

Talking about his debut track Aawara Ho with IndieA records, Shashwat Sachdev states, “I like making music I want to hear myself. Good pop music should be very simple but still should account for hugely complex things and emotions. And that was my intention with my independent music Aawara Ho with IndieA Records. Indie music to my mind is POP Music, independent of Pop and film templates. And it gives me opportunities to express outside trends of Filmy and performance related expectations. My music has had a beautiful and a very fulfilling journey. Now the journey of OUR music begins.”

IndieA Record’s inception comes with a rise in the independent music scene in India, which has seen a surging shift in music consumption habits and listener preferences in recent years. Shashwat Sachdev is the first among many indie artists that the label has signed to release their music in the forthcoming months. Backed by the global music leader, Universal Music Group, IndieA Records is in the process of banking an enviable repertoire of fresh indie music from both established and emerging artists. The songs will be promoted differently through intimate on-ground events and live gigs, strategically targeted to relevant audiences who have an affinity for such varied indie music.

Tags
Shashwat Sachdev Awaara Ho IndieA Records Universal Music Group
Related news
 | 12 Aug 2022

Shashwat Sachdev launches his new single Awaara Ho, under freshly launched music label - IndieA Records

MUMBAI: Popular music composer and singer Shashwat Sachdev – known for his music scores in films like Uri, Attack, Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding, has just released his new single Awaara Ho.

read more
 | 24 Nov 2021

Universal Music Group's family of artist and labels nominated across all genres at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today received nominations for its family of recording artists, songwriters, publishing company, labels and distributed partners spanning nearly all categories, led by Jon Batiste, this years’ most nominated artis

read more
 | 03 Sep 2021

ABBA ARE BACK! Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid return with ABBA VOYAGE a revolutionary concert, 40 years in the making, and a brand new studio album Voyage

MUMBAI: ABBA, one of the most successful pop groups of all time, have today announced that, for the first time in 40 years they are back, with a revolutionary new concert that will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Fridperforming digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in L

read more
 | 13 Aug 2021

Rhea Kapoor gave Shashwat Sachdev his first break in 'Veere Di Wedding'

MUMBAI: Young music composer Shashwat Sachdev is known for creating music for successful films like 'Phillauri', 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'Kaalakaandi'.

read more
 | 30 Jul 2021

Indian Music superstar Badshah signs exclusive global agreement with Universal Music Group

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced an exclusive global agreement with Indian music superstar and entrepreneur Badshah, one of the world’s most popular musical artists.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

top# 5 articles

1
Stromae releases latest single, ‘Mon Amour’ with Camila Cabello

MUMBAI: Stromae has released his latest single ‘Mon Amour,’ a blissed-out baile-funk summer-pop collaboration with Cuban-born American singer,...read more

2
If You Want to Learn How to Play Guitar Then These Social Media Channels Are a Good Place to Start

MUMBAI: If you fancy the idea of playing a few tunes on the guitar around a campfire with friends this summer, are interested in a career in the...read more

3
Sonu Sood brings ‘Commander Karan Saxena’ to life in Spotify’s latest podcast, produced by MnM Talkies

MUMBAI: The audio action series, exclusively available on Spotify, is based on author Amit Khan’s much-loved books and will launch on Independence...read more

4
Shashwat Sachdev launches his new single Awaara Ho, under freshly launched music label - IndieA Records

MUMBAI: Popular music composer and singer Shashwat Sachdev – known for his music scores in films like Uri, Attack, Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding,...read more

5
Joe Nichols to play ‘Fox & Friends all American summer concert series’ on August 12

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Quartz Hill Records artist Joe Nichols will return to “Fox & Friends All American Summer Concert Series” on August 12 to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games