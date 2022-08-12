Shashwat Sachdev launches his new single Awaara Ho, under freshly launched music label - IndieA Records

MUMBAI: Popular music composer and singer Shashwat Sachdev – known for his music scores in films like Uri, Attack, Phillauri and Veere Di Wedding, has just released his new single Awaara Ho. The track, which is moody and evocative in its soundscape, falls in the emergent and very popular indie music category, and has been launched under the new label IndieA Records.

IndieA Records is an artist-first platform committed to actively discover varied music from independent artists, across genres and languages, and make their craft accessible to a wider discerning audience, through strategic partnerships & differentiated marketing.

Awaara Ho is born out of the musically rich mind of Shashwat Sachdev, who’s written, composed, and sung the song himself. It’s a song that talks about the transient nature of a relationship, and how the expression of love changes over time. The video, in line with the song’s theme, is a beautifully crafted one-take shot of two people living together, as the camera unobtrusively captures them going about their daily lives.

Talking about his debut track Aawara Ho with IndieA records, Shashwat Sachdev states, “I like making music I want to hear myself. Good pop music should be very simple but still should account for hugely complex things and emotions. And that was my intention with my independent music Aawara Ho with IndieA Records. Indie music to my mind is POP Music, independent of Pop and film templates. And it gives me opportunities to express outside trends of Filmy and performance related expectations. My music has had a beautiful and a very fulfilling journey. Now the journey of OUR music begins.”

IndieA Record’s inception comes with a rise in the independent music scene in India, which has seen a surging shift in music consumption habits and listener preferences in recent years. Shashwat Sachdev is the first among many indie artists that the label has signed to release their music in the forthcoming months. Backed by the global music leader, Universal Music Group, IndieA Records is in the process of banking an enviable repertoire of fresh indie music from both established and emerging artists. The songs will be promoted differently through intimate on-ground events and live gigs, strategically targeted to relevant audiences who have an affinity for such varied indie music.