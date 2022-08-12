Rains and Romance! Adaa Khan stars in the music video of singer Bishwajit Ghosh’s new soulful song 'Baariish Ke MausamMe'

MUMBAI: A fascinating addition to the many songs inspired by rains, the popular singer Bishwajit Ghosh’s latest 'Baariish Ke MausamMe' captures memories and emotions of love, loss and longing beautifully. The gorgeous actress Adaa Khan features in the music video of the song, looking ethereal in each scene.
Having donned the hats of a music composer and singer many times, this is the first time Ghosh has penned the lyrics of a song. The music video is shot in picturesque locations and also stars Ghosh as the love interest besides Adaa Khan. Listeners are sure to be touched by the soft passion of love and loss, bringing back many moments they shared with their special one.
Sharing his thoughts, singer Bishwajit Ghosh said “It is the first time I have written a song and it was a surreal experience giving voice to my own words.'Baariish Ke Mausam’ is for everyone who is in love yet can't be with their loved one and miss them dearly. Monsoons have a magical way of bringing back memories and I hope the song touches the hearts of listeners, the same way it has touched mine” Ghosh is known for his famous hits including Dil Ruseyaa (Zee Music Company), Sau Fikr (T Series) and the multi-starrer celebrity song ‘Hum Ek Hain’ released during the lockdown to keep people’s spirits high, among others.
The music of 'Baariish Ke Mausam' is given by Vivek Kar, who has directed the music video. It has been released under the prestigious music label, Zee Music Company. Along with Ghosh, famous singer Deedar Kaur who is the sister of another great singer Asees Kaur, has lent her voice to the song. 'BaariishKe Mausam' releases today 11th August 2022.
MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more
MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more
MUMBAI: A fascinating addition to the many songs inspired by rains, the popular singer Bishwajit Ghosh’s latest 'Baariish Ke MausamMe' captures...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Aabha Hanjura dropped her latest original love song “Madano” in collaboration with Kalyan Baruah.“Madano” is a whole package...read more
MUMBAI: Following previous release Desire which was Sian Eleri’s ‘Track Of The Week’ on BBC Radio 1’s Future Artists, vastly talented producer, multi...read more
MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN and the Korean National Commission for UNESCO (KNCU) announced today the launch of their global campaign ‘#...read more
MUMBAI: LA based DJ and producer Noizu has teamed up with Secondcity to release their new single ‘More Love’. Listen HERE. The track is another...read more