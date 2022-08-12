For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Aug 2022 15:10 |  By RnMTeam

Nikhita Gandhi and Siddhant Bhosle collab independent single 'Tu Hi Bata' is Out Now

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, a Kolkata native, is the voice behind Bollywood chart-toppers such as Jugnu, Naach Meri Rani, Burj Khalifa, Qaafirana, Ullu Ka Pattha, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, and many more. She is back with another single titled 'Tu Hi Bata' in collaboration with singer-songwriter Siddhant Bhosle. The duo have come together again after the success of their previous collaboration 'Din Aur Raatein'. Adding another successor to her indie discography, 'Tu Hi Bata' is composed and sung by Siddhant Bhosle and Nikhita Gandhi, the heartfelt ballad is garnered with easy-breezy lyrics that add the perfect vibe to this rainy season. 'Tu Hi Bata' is out now on all the Streaming Platforms.

Expressing her excitement on this beautiful song, Nikhita said, "Tu hi Bata was born in a songwriting session that Sid and I did during the pandemic. We met to record and shoot the acoustic version of his single 'Din aur Raatein', which was also the song that made me fall in love with Sid's music. We wrote Tu Hi Bata together and then kept building on it slowly. Shlok came on board to write some of the Hindi parts with us. We took our time with it and felt it was time to share this little piece of our heart with the world."

Having displayed a key interest and passion for composing and writing, the pop queen released her single 'Bura Na Mano Yaara' followed by her debut EP Saazish consisting of 3 songs. Her independent songs have garnered love and accolades from across the world and were featured at New York City’s Times Square billboard in July this year.

Owing to such great testimony, Nikhita's latest offering 'Tu Hi Bata' will strike the right chord with the listeners. The song is OUT NOW on official channels.

Tags
Siddhant Bhosle Nikhita Gandhi Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 12 Aug 2022

Shiamak Davar’s team performs at the closing ceremony of 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022

MUMBAI: After choreographing the opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai at the end of last month, Shiamak Davar has only gone on to match his recent feat by choreographing the opulent closing ceremony of the event.

read more
 | 12 Aug 2022

Joe Nichols to play ‘Fox & Friends all American summer concert series’ on August 12

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Quartz Hill Records artist Joe Nichols will return to “Fox & Friends All American Summer Concert Series” on August 12 to share music from his recently released album, Good Day For Living, as the title track rises into the Top 40 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart t

read more
 | 12 Aug 2022

SEVENTEEN launch global campaign with UNESCO Korea as advocate for education

MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN and the Korean National Commission for UNESCO (KNCU) announced today the launch of their global campaign ‘#GoingTogether.’

read more
 | 12 Aug 2022

DJ The Prophet announces the end of his multi-decade career

MUMBAI: After more than 35 years of making music and performing, the time has come for DJ The Prophet to wrap up his career. All good things must come to an end, and that includes years of producing music and playing live for some of the world’s most dedicated party lovers.

read more
 | 12 Aug 2022

Lee Brice Hits Major Milestone By Scoring 1 Billion Streams on Apple Music Worldwide

MUMBAI: Curb Records recording artist and one of Nashville's biggest names, Lee Brice, has recently reached a feat few others have been able to accomplish in Country music - amassing 1 Billion streams on Apple Music worldwide.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

top# 5 articles

1
Lee Brice Hits Major Milestone By Scoring 1 Billion Streams on Apple Music Worldwide

MUMBAI: Curb Records recording artist and one of Nashville's biggest names, Lee Brice, has recently reached a feat few others have been able to...read more

2
Noizu and Secondcity drop infectious new single ‘More Love’

MUMBAI: LA based DJ and producer Noizu has teamed up with Secondcity to release their new single ‘More Love’. Listen HERE. The track is another...read more

3
If You Want to Learn How to Play Guitar Then These Social Media Channels Are a Good Place to Start

MUMBAI: If you fancy the idea of playing a few tunes on the guitar around a campfire with friends this summer, are interested in a career in the...read more

4
DJ The Prophet announces the end of his multi-decade career

MUMBAI: After more than 35 years of making music and performing, the time has come for DJ The Prophet to wrap up his career. All good things must...read more

5
Shiamak Davar’s team performs at the closing ceremony of 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022

MUMBAI: After choreographing the opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai at the end of last month, Shiamak Davar has only gone on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games