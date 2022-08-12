Joe Nichols to play ‘Fox & Friends all American summer concert series’ on August 12

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum Quartz Hill Records artist Joe Nichols will return to “Fox & Friends All American Summer Concert Series” on August 12 to share music from his recently released album, Good Day For Living, as the title track rises into the Top 40 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart this week. Broadcast live from Fox Square in New York City, viewers at home can stream the concert live on Fox Nation or tune in to "Fox & Friends" on Fox News, Friday, August 12 starting at 6am eastern.

The concert series is free to the public and will take place on Fox Square at 1211 6th Avenue in the heart of New York City. Tickets are not required. However, VIP tickets will get fans access to FREE Masterbuilt BBQ and closest to the stage. There are a limited number of VIP tickets available each week. Check out the schedule and sign up today HERE.

Nichols’ inaugural project with new label home and tenth studio album, Good Day For Living ushers in a new era of classic-influenced country music from one of the format’s most-lauded 21st-century traditionalists. His first new full-length project in four years, the 13-song collection reunites Nichols with acclaimed music producers Mickey Jack Cones and Derek George, who helmed his 2013 album Crickets containing back-to-back number 1 GOLD-certified hits "Sunny and 75" and "Yeah.” Cones also produced Nichols’ follow-up album, critically acclaimed Never Gets Old. The title track, “Good Day For Living,” penned by Dave Cohen, Bobby Hambrick, and Neil Mason, moves into the Top 40 this week on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart and is rising on the country music streaming charts.

It's been a busy summer for Nichols on his headlining Good Day For Living 2022 Tour, with upcoming shows in Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, California and more and making his big screen debut in the new western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, co-starring Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary, The Usual Suspects), Thomas Jane (The Expanse, The Predator), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters), Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Mr. Holland’s Opus), Nat Wolff (The Fault In Our Stars, The Stand), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, Good Girls Revolt), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dexter), Emma Kenney (The Conners, Shameless) and Zach McGowan (Shameless, Black Sails). Watch now on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and more.

Catch “Good Day For Living” and more on the live show on the Good Day For Living 2022 Tour spanning coast to coast and new shows being added daily. For tickets and information for the Good Day For Living 2022 Tour visit JoeNichols.com.