News |  11 Aug 2022 11:01 |  By RnMTeam

Want to meet Ranveer Singh? Participate in the #TrustMyNIVEAFam Reel Challenge with your family today!

MUMBAI: NIVEA India, India’s #1 trusted skincare brand is giving 3 families a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet-n-greet NIVEA’s brand ambassador and Bollywood Superstar, Ranveer Singh in Mumbai at a celebratory NIVEA fi

The brand has caused a viral stir on social media by announcing their first ever, unique, fun yet relatable multi-generational #TrustMyNIVEAFam Reel Challenge to celebrate the essence of trust, care and family in our everyday lives. Striking a connection across generations just like the brand, the challenge has got everyone from grandparents, parents, and millennials as well as Gen-Z’s of today glued to the trend!

Celebrating their remarkable 111 year-long journey and ‘Care Beyond Skin’ corporate purpose the brand has unveiled the #TrustMyNIVEAFam Challenge that focuses on simple, fun yet relatable scenarios for 3 generations in their everyday lives with ‘TRUST’ being the core element. 

Follow these simple steps to participate in the #TrustMyNIVEAFam Challenge:
• Use the #TrustMyNIVEAFam audio to make your reel
• Submit the reel with your fam (grandparents, parents, siblings, and children)
• Tag niveaindia and use the #TrustMyNIVEAFam Challenge to upload the reel
• 3 Lucky Families will get a chance to meet Ranveer Singh at an exclusive NIVEA event in Mumbai!

Click here to see some of the most unique entries and start creating your reel now!

Speaking on the unique cross-generational challenge, Mr. Ajay Simha, Marketing Director, India said, “We, at NIVEA India have always strived towards trust and care as our core values in our 111year-long journey of providing trusted skincare. Our purpose of ‘care beyond skin’ combined with our relevant product offerings have helped us retain the trust of multi generations. The#TrustMyNIVEAFam Reel Challenge is our first-ever unique cross-generational initiative to celebrate our brand that has stood the test of time. We urge and invite all our NIVEA families across the nation to come and celebrate this feeling of trust and care in their everyday lives. We are looking forward to seeing some of the most unique reel entries as we continue being synonymous with ‘trusted skincare’ for many more generations to come!”

The #TrustMyNIVEAFamReel Challenge is live from 1stAugust to 15th August on Instagram. 3 Families will be declared as winners on the niveaindia Instagram page on 15th August.

*Basis TRA's Brand Trust Report - India Study March 2022, in 16 cities.

