For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Aug 2022 11:09 |  By RnMTeam

Shiamak Davar’s team performs at the closing ceremony of 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022

MUMBAI: After choreographing the opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai at the end of last month, Shiamak Davar has only gone on to match his recent feat by choreographing the opulent closing ceremony of the event. The illustrious opening ceremony flaunted the rich heritage of Tamil Nadu, thanks to director Vignesh Shivan’s vision and Shiamak’s versatility coupled with his immense knowledge of Indian traditions and heritage. Not only that, in anticipation of the event, the host city decked itself up in its best possible outfit. From lit-up highways to chess-themed buses, autos, and bridges, the event took over the state of Tamil Nadu. It was an amalgamation of culture and chess-like one you have never seen before. ‘Grandiose’ and ‘extravagant’ are the two most apt words one could use to describe the occasion.

The closing ceremony culminated in a 2-week long convention where over 350 teams representing 187 countries battled it out on the black and white tiles. Shiamak helmed the choreography team in charge of all the routines on display within both: the opening and closing ceremonies. His choreography brought a refined dose of elegance to an event underscored by its extravagance. In line with the curtain raiser, the closing ceremony saw director Vignesh Shivan and Shiamak come together to evoke a sense of national and cultural pride with emotive yet entertaining routines. From portraying the rich agricultural heritage of Tamil Nadu to elaborate routines highlighting India’s labor to national liberty, the routine left many teary-eyed.

Extremely overjoyed by how the event turned out, ace choreographer Shiamak said, “The fact that this is the first time India is hosting this prestigious event is already really special to me, but then to be allowed to implement my creative vision and choreograph these ceremonies is an absolute honor.”

When it comes to showcasing national and cultural heritage on a worldwide stage, there are very few that can hold a candle to Shiamak Davar. The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad was inaugurated on July 28th by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of MK Stalin, CM of Tamil Nadu. The CM along with grandmaster and five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand also made his presence felt at the closing ceremony at the event organized by Dr. Sanjay Kapoor, President of All India Chess Federation (AICF). Now that the curtains have been drawn, it is safe to say that Shiamak’s iconic routines will stay with attendees as one of the event's highlights.

Tags
Shiamak Davar 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 music
Related news
 | 11 Aug 2022

Want to meet Ranveer Singh? Participate in the #TrustMyNIVEAFam Reel Challenge with your family today!

MUMBAI: NIVEA India, India’s #1 trusted skincare brand is giving 3 families a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet-n-greet NIVEA’s brand ambassador and Bollywood Superstar, Ranveer Singh in Mumbai at a celebratory NIVEA fi

read more
 | 10 Aug 2022

BTS shots of 'Teri Galiyon Se' will take you inside the musical world of this romantic song

MUMBAI: Since its poster release, the much-anticipated song "Teri Galiyon Se" has been generating buzz on social media. The makers decided to reveal BTS shots from the music video for their beloved audience.

read more
 | 10 Aug 2022

Shannon K pays tribute to her father Kumar Sanu with musical rendition of his cult classic "Pehla Pehla Pyar"

MUMBAI: Shannon K in her mesmerizing voice brings back the memories of the golden years of 2014 with the recreation of Kumar Sanu's "Pehla Pehla Pyar". She revisits the track giving it a fresh, modern aesthetic and feel.

read more
 | 10 Aug 2022

If You Want to Learn How to Play Guitar Then These Social Media Channels Are a Good Place to Start

MUMBAI: If you fancy the idea of playing a few tunes on the guitar around a campfire with friends this summer, are interested in a career in the music industry, or simply are up for the challenge, then 2022 could be the year that you get started learning how to play.

read more
 | 10 Aug 2022

Oakman shares uplifting new single and video 'All The Way Up'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their brand new single, “All The Way Up”, out now via Rude Records. “All The Way Up” is a synth heavy track that reminds listeners to never give up on their dreams and continue making your way all the way up.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

top# 5 articles

1
Football icons Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Raheem Sterling drop QR codes in 5 cities across the world including Mumbai

MUMBAI: Football fans around the globe have taken social media by storm, talking about the mysterious, larger-than-life QR codes that have been...read more

2
VYRL Originals releases the ultimate Ganapati celebration song of the season "O Ganaraya”

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, VYRL Originals has released "O Ganaraya", the ultimate Ganpati celebration song of the season. "O...read more

3
Shannon K pays tribute to her father Kumar Sanu with musical rendition of his cult classic "Pehla Pehla Pyar"

MUMBAI: Shannon K in her mesmerizing voice brings back the memories of the golden years of 2014 with the recreation of Kumar Sanu's "Pehla Pehla Pyar...read more

4
Aayush Sharma & Shakti Mohan bring their energy and killer moves with Vinod Bhanushali’s Chumma Chumma released today on Hitz Music

MUMBAI: Up-tempo, energy-packed and vibrant best describes Hitz Music’s latest track ‘Chumma Chumma’. Promising to be the desi dance track of the...read more

5
BTS shots of 'Teri Galiyon Se' will take you inside the musical world of this romantic song

MUMBAI: Since its poster release, the much-anticipated song "Teri Galiyon Se" has been generating buzz on social media. The makers decided to reveal...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games