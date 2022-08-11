For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Aug 2022 11:05 |  By RnMTeam

Joe Turner returns with haunting new single ‘Borders’ ft Julia Church via LG105

MUMBAI: Following previous release Desire which was Sian Eleri’s ‘Track Of The Week’ on BBC Radio 1’s Future Artists, vastly talented producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ Joe Turner releases new single Borders feat. Julia Church via Virgin Music’s electronic imprint LG105.

No stranger to melodic electronic flows, Julia Church contributes her soulful and moving vocals to Borders. Known for singles such as Oh Miles with Lane 8, which received global radio support and amassed over 14M Spotify streams, the singer-songwriter has already collaborated with names like Alex Preston, TIBASKO and Sun-El Musician. She describes Borders as “a nostalgic look at a past love that never truly concluded and still feels magnetic…I liked how the idea of wanting to know somebody’s borders feels all-encompassing and vast.”

Now combining their distinct and individual talent for the carefully crafted melodies of Borders, Joe Turner and Julia Church tell a story of a love that ebbs and flows. Featuring cathartic magnetism, shiny synths both mellow and rousing, ghostly breezes and silky tones, Joe Turner’s latest achievement is a cinematic journey into the stars.

From writing his first song at eleven years old in a house constantly filled with soul music, 90s electronica, and his grandfather’s jazz piano melodies to performing at Glastonbury Festival and Amazon Music’s Summer Sessions, Joe Turner is quickly becoming an in-demand name.

Considered “a tastemaker’s tastemaker”, the South London talent already boasts widespread praise from the likes of Jamz Supernova, John Digweed, Pete Tong, Durante, Eelke Kleijn and Jaguar, written with artists such as Lapsley, TSHA, Joe Hertz, lau.ra and Ross Quinn, whilst producing for artists like Arctic Lake and HONNE collaborator and shining star BEKA, demonstrating his intricate, trusted and versatile skill in the industry.

The producer’s authentic and reflective Textures EP gathered support from BBC Radio 1’s Sian Eleri, Jack Saunders and Pete Tong, BBC 6Music’s Nemone, Lauren Laverne and BBC Introducing London whilst earlier release Solace sits at over 1M Spotify streams and debuted on BBC Radio 1’s Future Artists show with Jack Saunders, who described the track as a vessel for escapism, stating “Joe will transport you to another dimension”. Continuing to craft productions with huge sync appeal, Joe Turner’s Forever landed an official sync on the official Formula 1 soundtrack in the new EA Sports game.

Looking forward to a live show on August 10th at Peckham Audio with Lawrence Hart and Simeon Rodgers and a DJ show on August 19th at Old Street Records in the midst of his new release, Joe Turner’s Borders is set to come alive in his upcoming performances. He describes the track’s message as “a love for something or someone that hasn’t quite faded”, contrasting the verses sonically “to help portray the emotions of Julia’s vocals. The verses are calm and almost romantic, whilst the choruses are much more frantic and explosive.”

Joe Turner - Borders ft. Julia Church is out now via LG105.

Tags
BBC Radio 1 Jack Saunders Pete Tong
Related news
 | 27 Jun 2022

Solardo team up with Vintage Culture & LOWES for surefire festival smash ‘Adidas & Pearls’

MUMBAI: Solardo’s domination of your summer soundtrack continues with the release of ‘Adidas & Pearls’, a massive new collaboration with Vintage Culture and vocals courtesy of BBC Radio 1 Dance Vocalist of the Year 2021, LOWES.

read more
 | 20 Apr 2022

R&B Newcomer Blu Ernest navigates heartache on Drill-Tinged ‘My Ones’

MUMBAI: Following the success of ‘The Chill’, the Brighton-based newcomer continues to carve out his sound with a drill-infused third release from his forthcoming ‘____ On My Mind’ project.

read more
 | 02 Aug 2021

Beren Olivia shares earnest new single "Red Ripped Sweater", announces debut EP

MUMBAI: Emerging alt-pop talent Beren Olivia has dropped an earnest new single "Red Ripped Sweater", alongside details of her hotly anticipated debut EP titled ‘Early Hours of the AM', set for release on 20 August.

read more
 | 27 Jul 2021

MK drops two behind-the-scenes videos for hit single ‘Chemical’ alongside a surefire summer smash remix

MUMBAI: Global dance music icon MK has dropped a remix of his latest single ‘Chemical’. Characterised by poignant piano chords and fluttering synths, the new remix of ‘Chemical’ sees MK deliver a surefire summer banger, losing none of the explosive energy that makes the original special.

read more
 | 22 Apr 2021

Punctual link up with Nabiha on new single ‘The Step’

MUMBAI: UK DJ-producer duo Punctual kick off 2021 with new single ‘The Step’, featuring Danish singer-songwriter Nabiha, out 29th January.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Football icons Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Raheem Sterling drop QR codes in 5 cities across the world including Mumbai

MUMBAI: Football fans around the globe have taken social media by storm, talking about the mysterious, larger-than-life QR codes that have been...read more

2
Shiamak Davar’s team performs at the closing ceremony of 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022

MUMBAI: After choreographing the opening ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Chennai at the end of last month, Shiamak Davar has only gone on...read more

3
VYRL Originals releases the ultimate Ganapati celebration song of the season "O Ganaraya”

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, VYRL Originals has released "O Ganaraya", the ultimate Ganpati celebration song of the season. "O...read more

4
Shannon K pays tribute to her father Kumar Sanu with musical rendition of his cult classic "Pehla Pehla Pyar"

MUMBAI: Shannon K in her mesmerizing voice brings back the memories of the golden years of 2014 with the recreation of Kumar Sanu's "Pehla Pehla Pyar...read more

5
Aayush Sharma & Shakti Mohan bring their energy and killer moves with Vinod Bhanushali’s Chumma Chumma released today on Hitz Music

MUMBAI: Up-tempo, energy-packed and vibrant best describes Hitz Music’s latest track ‘Chumma Chumma’. Promising to be the desi dance track of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games