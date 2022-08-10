VYRL Originals releases the ultimate Ganapati celebration song of the season "O Ganaraya”

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, VYRL Originals has released "O Ganaraya", the ultimate Ganpati celebration song of the season.

"O Ganaraya" is composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, written by Kumaar, and sung by Amit Mishra and Siddharth Mahadevan.

Over the years, VYRL Originals has always come up with the most popular non-film Hindi songs, and with the advent of the famous Ganesh Chaturthi, "O Ganaraya" is the perfect song for the occasion.

As Lord Ganesha is a destroyer of evil and a harbinger of change, this Ganapati anthem heralds the auspicious start of the festivities, as devotees prepare to welcome their favourite deity into their homes and lives, leaving their sorrows behind for a new beginning.

Talking about O Ganaraya, Amit Mishra says, " O Ganaraya captures the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. You hear it once and you are constantly taken in by its frenetic energy and the beats - you must get up and dance in celebration. It’s such a great piece of music by Lijo and DJ Chetas, brilliantly penned by Kumaar sir and honoured to get the chance to sing along with Mr. Siddharth Mahadevan. Would like to thank Mr. Lijo, Mr. Chetas and VYRL who gave me the opportunity to lend my voice for this Divine Track. May Lord Ganesh Bless Us All”

DJ Chetas says, “Ganesh Chaturthi is the most significant festival amongst us here, and the chance to create a song to celebrate this is humbling and a delight. Working with Lijo, we have created an amalgamation of sounds and instruments that denote the festive mood, and the result is a song that is infectious in its energy and verve. I hope this song becomes the Ganpati anthem of the year.”

Lijo George says, "It’s been an absolute delight to compose this track in time for the festive season. The rhythms, the beats, the instrumentation—all just fell into place when both Chetas and I started working on this. This one is going to be in the playlist for all Ganpati fans for sure”

“O Ganaraya is the perfect song to celebrate the Ganpati festival. You can’t help but be one with the beats and the energy of the composition. It’s my humble tribute to the almighty Ganpati Bappa for this year”, says Siddharth Mahadevan.