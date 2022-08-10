For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Aug 2022 12:53 |  By RnMTeam

VYRL Originals releases the ultimate Ganapati celebration song of the season "O Ganaraya”

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, VYRL Originals has released "O Ganaraya", the ultimate Ganpati celebration song of the season.
"O Ganaraya" is composed by DJ Chetas and Lijo George, written by Kumaar, and sung by Amit Mishra and Siddharth Mahadevan.
Over the years, VYRL Originals has always come up with the most popular non-film Hindi songs, and with the advent of the famous Ganesh Chaturthi, "O Ganaraya" is the perfect song for the occasion.

As Lord Ganesha is a destroyer of evil and a harbinger of change, this Ganapati anthem heralds the auspicious start of the festivities, as devotees prepare to welcome their favourite deity into their homes and lives, leaving their sorrows behind for a new beginning.

Talking about O Ganaraya, Amit Mishra says, " O Ganaraya captures the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. You hear it once and you are constantly taken in by its frenetic energy and the beats - you must get up and dance in celebration. It’s such a great piece of music by Lijo and DJ Chetas, brilliantly penned by Kumaar sir and honoured to get the chance to sing along with Mr. Siddharth Mahadevan. Would like to thank Mr. Lijo, Mr. Chetas and VYRL who gave me the opportunity to lend my voice for this Divine Track. May Lord Ganesh Bless Us All”

DJ Chetas says, “Ganesh Chaturthi is the most significant festival amongst us here, and the chance to create a song to celebrate this is humbling and a delight. Working with Lijo, we have created an amalgamation of sounds and instruments that denote the festive mood, and the result is a song that is infectious in its energy and verve. I hope this song becomes the Ganpati anthem of the year.”

Lijo George says, "It’s been an absolute delight to compose this track in time for the festive season. The rhythms, the beats, the instrumentation—all just fell into place when both Chetas and I started working on this. This one is going to be in the playlist for all Ganpati fans for sure”

“O Ganaraya is the perfect song to celebrate the Ganpati festival. You can’t help but be one with the beats and the energy of the composition. It’s my humble tribute to the almighty Ganpati Bappa for this year”, says Siddharth Mahadevan.

Tags
VYRL Original Ganapati Bappa Amit Mishra Ganapati O Ganaraya
Related news
 | 14 May 2022

The adorable Anushka Sen and Rishi Dev star in Sheykhar Ravjiani's latest release 'Is This That Feeling' with VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: The feeling of first love is accompanied by a rapidly racing heart that beats in its own madness. Celebrating this very feeling for love, VYRL Originals presents Sheykhar 2.0 with a new song ‘Is This That Feeling’.

read more
 | 02 May 2022

Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhury come together for Jaani's new song Dhokebaaz sung by Afsana Khan on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After teasing the fans with a glimpse of their new original with Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi and the gorgeous Tridha Choudhary, VYRL Originals brings the superhit team of Jaani and Afsana popularly known for ‘Titliaan’ together in an all new song, ‘Dhokebaaz’.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2022

Vivek Oberoi and Tridha Choudhury come together for Jaani's new song Dhokebaaz sung by Afsana Khan on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After teasing the fans with a glimpse of their new original with Bollywood star Vivek Anand Oberoi and the gorgeous Tridha Choudhary, VYRL Originals brings the superhit team of Jaani and Afsana popularly known for ‘Titliaan’ together in an all new song, ‘Dhokebaaz’.

read more
 | 02 Jan 2022

Amit Mishra goes beyond the boundary with 'Sakht Jaan' from '83'

MUMBAI: The powerful song 'Sakht Jaan' from cricket drama '83' has received huge appreciation from the audience as it comes at a very crucial time in the narrative that emphasised the self-belief of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad.

read more
 | 07 Dec 2021

VYRL Originals presents Pyaar Chahiye a super catchy song by Rapper Bali starring Dhanashree

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals has a surprise in store for their fans this party season as they bring to you a groovy dance number sung by pop sensation Bali which features the gorgeous dancing diva Dhanashree Verma Chahal in ‘Pyaar Chahiye’.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

top# 5 articles

1
Duncan Laurence announces new single: 'Electric Life'

MUMBAI: Duncan Laurence’s breakout single ‘Arcade’ captured the world’s attention in a remarkable journey, the epic song now having over 10.7...read more

2
Aayush Sharma & Shakti Mohan bring their energy and killer moves with Vinod Bhanushali’s Chumma Chumma released today on Hitz Music

MUMBAI: Up-tempo, energy-packed and vibrant best describes Hitz Music’s latest track ‘Chumma Chumma’. Promising to be the desi dance track of the...read more

3
Football icons Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Raheem Sterling drop QR codes in 5 cities across the world including Mumbai

MUMBAI: Football fans around the globe have taken social media by storm, talking about the mysterious, larger-than-life QR codes that have been...read more

4
Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India represents its 1st ever virtual popstar- 'Polar' exclusively in India

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI) has signed their first ever virtual talent, the celebrated international popstar -Polar,...read more

5
VYRL Originals releases the ultimate Ganapati celebration song of the season "O Ganaraya”

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, VYRL Originals has released "O Ganaraya", the ultimate Ganpati celebration song of the season. "O...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games