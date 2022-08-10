Shannon K pays tribute to her father Kumar Sanu with musical rendition of his cult classic "Pehla Pehla Pyar"

MUMBAI: Shannon K in her mesmerizing voice brings back the memories of the golden years of 2014 with the recreation of Kumar Sanu's "Pehla Pehla Pyar". She revisits the track giving it a fresh, modern aesthetic and feel.

"It is to this day Pehla Pehla Pyar's charm and melody mesmerizes us, it teleport us to a different time and era, kicking in nostalgia and a flood of emotions. It has and it will always be a classic, no one can match up to the emotion & melody of that song" says Shannon K. It also happens to be her first hindi track where she sang maximum in hindi

"I was scared to recreate the song but I spoke to my father and he encouraged me to go for it. Infact, he gave me the freedom to make the song my way. He was happy that, the younger generation will get a new version of the same song which will suit their taste" adds Shannon K

Singer - Shannon K , Music - Prem & Hardeep, Lyrics- Praveen Bharadwaj & Josh Sahunta, Cover Version Recorded @ Rusk Recording Studio, Hollywood, Actor - Shannon K , Director - Annabelle , DOP - Charles Guinto, Assistant DOP- Pavel Poboruev , Editor - PackHunter Media.