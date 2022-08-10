Shannon K pays tribute to her father Kumar Sanu with musical rendition of his cult classic "Pehla Pehla Pyar"

MUMBAI: Shannon K in her mesmerizing voice brings back the memories of the golden years of 2014 with the recreation of Kumar Sanu's "Pehla Pehla Pyar". She revisits the track giving it a fresh, modern aesthetic and feel.
"It is to this day Pehla Pehla Pyar's charm and melody mesmerizes us, it teleport us to a different time and era, kicking in nostalgia and a flood of emotions. It has and it will always be a classic, no one can match up to the emotion & melody of that song" says Shannon K. It also happens to be her first hindi track where she sang maximum in hindi
"I was scared to recreate the song but I spoke to my father and he encouraged me to go for it. Infact, he gave me the freedom to make the song my way. He was happy that, the younger generation will get a new version of the same song which will suit their taste" adds Shannon K
Singer - Shannon K , Music - Prem & Hardeep, Lyrics- Praveen Bharadwaj & Josh Sahunta, Cover Version Recorded @ Rusk Recording Studio, Hollywood, Actor - Shannon K , Director - Annabelle , DOP - Charles Guinto, Assistant DOP- Pavel Poboruev , Editor - PackHunter Media.
MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more
MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more
MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, VYRL Originals has released "O Ganaraya", the ultimate Ganpati celebration song of the season. "O...read more
MUMBAI: Up-tempo, energy-packed and vibrant best describes Hitz Music’s latest track ‘Chumma Chumma’. Promising to be the desi dance track of the...read more
MUMBAI: There’s an unmistakable magic that comes with - not only being in the room with live music - but live music captured live-off-the-floor and...read more
MUMBAI: Football fans around the globe have taken social media by storm, talking about the mysterious, larger-than-life QR codes that have been...read more
MUMBAI: Bachpan, one of India's most lauded preschool providers, makes learning enjoyable with its Speak-O-Kit. Bachpan was the first to introduce...read more