News |  10 Aug 2022 14:11 |  By RnMTeam

Oakman shares uplifting new single and video 'All The Way Up'

MUMBAI: France based pop/rock trio, OAKMAN shares their brand new single, “All The Way Up”, out now via Rude Records. “All The Way Up” is a synth heavy track that reminds listeners to never give up on their dreams and continue making your way all the way up.

About the song, the band shares, “‘All The Way Up’ represents this long journey in a life between fear, hesitation and the desire to never stop going further. Since we were born, we all have dreams that we never stop fighting for. For which we will always be regarded as an alien by others because we are often misunderstood and not supported. And when everything else gets in the way, it's often psychologically hard to continue to find strength. But every day is a new day and every day brings a new strength to keep going all the way up.”

Last month, the band released their recent single, “Murder”, an upbeat track with impactful lyrics that depict the effects of sexual harassment and abuse on a person's life and how it can grow into pure hatred. Previous singles “Fantasy” and “Night” have quickly garnered the attention of the likes of Billboard who dubbed it “a carpe diem bop.” The video for "Night" was also featured on MTV Asia.

Oakman arrived on the Lyon rock scene in 2016 with the release of their self-produced EP, 'Waterscape'. Following the release of their first EP, the band began to tour across not only France, but England, Italy, Japan, the US and more. They opened for bands like Enter Shikari (Bataclan, Paris), ZZ TOP (Pérouges Fest), Basement (Kao, Lyon) and Bukowski (Marche Gare, Lyon). They later released their second EP, 'Plastic World', in October 2018, which was mixed by Sam Pura (State Champs, Story So Far).

Every time they play, the effect is immediate. They will touch you emotionally with songs like “Plastic World” or “Spread”, but keep a touch of fun and joy with songs like “Clear Enough”. With Marine’s incredible voice at the forefront, the band builds up a contrast between aggression and solace with each track.

Oakman is Marine (Lead vocals / Guitar), Geremia (Bass), and Jesse (Drums).

