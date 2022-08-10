Football icons Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Raheem Sterling drop QR codes in 5 cities across the world including Mumbai

MUMBAI: Football fans around the globe have taken social media by storm, talking about the mysterious, larger-than-life QR codes that have been spotted across celebrated locations - from Wembley in London to Camp Nou in Barcelona, Sao Paulo in Brazil to Rosario in Argentina. Of the five renowned football stadiums where the QR code has popped up, Mumbai’s Andheri Sports Complex was also abuzz with curiosity when football fans noticed the colossal QR code appear at the venue. Following the manifestations of the codes on-ground, football enthusiasts around the world have flooded the internet with posts and stories. The holy trinity of football - Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Raheem Sterling have reposted fan stories that include a swipe up link accompanied with the caption #YoursToTake #TheDrop, on Tuesday. Closer home, Gurpreet Sandhu, Prashant K Mohan, Sandesh Jhingan, Manvir Singh and Anirudh Thapa, among other popular Indian football players, have also shared the same QR code on their social media handles. As fans put on their detective hats on to know more about the QR code, we’d suggest you keep an eye out here for more information.