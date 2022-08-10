BTS shots of 'Teri Galiyon Se' will take you inside the musical world of this romantic song

MUMBAI: Since its poster release, the much-anticipated song "Teri Galiyon Se" has been generating buzz on social media. The makers decided to reveal BTS shots from the music video for their beloved audience.
Actress Arushi Nishank, is also a film producer, Kathak performer, and social worker. Arushi soon will be seen in her upcoming project Film Tarini with tseries and web series with Hotstar.
The BTS Pictures demonstrates the work that goes into producing something so stunning. This incredible BTS experience captures all of the challenges, triumphs, giggles, joy, and most importantly, the confidence that go into the song. It was filmed in Arushi's native Uttarakhand, which had pleasant weather and lovely scenery.
Speaking about the song Arushi Nishank says, “The title of my upcoming track is ‘Teri Galliyon se’ . It's love yet a patriotic song releasing on 11th August and has been shot in the beautiful valley of Uttarakhand, Dehradun and Mussorie. It’s a lovely track that will enlighten a josh in youth too, talking about my co-actor Gurmeet Chowdhary, it was great fun while working with him, he is supportive and also a good friend. After the great success of Wafa na raas aaye which was sung by melodious singer Jubin Nautiyal, it’s really nice that this song is crooned by nonother Jubin nautiyal, fingers crossed as almost we teamed up again let’s see how much love we will be gathered from the audience.”
The music video is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-series. The voice of the music video is given by Jubin Nautiyal and music is by Meet Bros. ‘Teri Galiyon Se’ music video is slated to be released on 11th August 2022.
MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more
MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more
MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, VYRL Originals has released "O Ganaraya", the ultimate Ganpati celebration song of the season. "O...read more
MUMBAI: Football fans around the globe have taken social media by storm, talking about the mysterious, larger-than-life QR codes that have been...read more
MUMBAI: Duncan Laurence’s breakout single ‘Arcade’ captured the world’s attention in a remarkable journey, the epic song now having over 10.7...read more
MUMBAI: Up-tempo, energy-packed and vibrant best describes Hitz Music’s latest track ‘Chumma Chumma’. Promising to be the desi dance track of the...read more
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI) has signed their first ever virtual talent, the celebrated international popstar -Polar,...read more