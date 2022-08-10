BTS shots of 'Teri Galiyon Se' will take you inside the musical world of this romantic song

MUMBAI: Since its poster release, the much-anticipated song "Teri Galiyon Se" has been generating buzz on social media. The makers decided to reveal BTS shots from the music video for their beloved audience.

Actress Arushi Nishank, is also a film producer, Kathak performer, and social worker. Arushi soon will be seen in her upcoming project Film Tarini with tseries and web series with Hotstar.

The BTS Pictures demonstrates the work that goes into producing something so stunning. This incredible BTS experience captures all of the challenges, triumphs, giggles, joy, and most importantly, the confidence that go into the song. It was filmed in Arushi's native Uttarakhand, which had pleasant weather and lovely scenery.

Speaking about the song Arushi Nishank says, “The title of my upcoming track is ‘Teri Galliyon se’ . It's love yet a patriotic song releasing on 11th August and has been shot in the beautiful valley of Uttarakhand, Dehradun and Mussorie. It’s a lovely track that will enlighten a josh in youth too, talking about my co-actor Gurmeet Chowdhary, it was great fun while working with him, he is supportive and also a good friend. After the great success of Wafa na raas aaye which was sung by melodious singer Jubin Nautiyal, it’s really nice that this song is crooned by nonother Jubin nautiyal, fingers crossed as almost we teamed up again let’s see how much love we will be gathered from the audience.”

The music video is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-series. The voice of the music video is given by Jubin Nautiyal and music is by Meet Bros. ‘Teri Galiyon Se’ music video is slated to be released on 11th August 2022.