The Midnight unveil endearing new single 'Brooklyn. Friday. Love.'

MUMBAI: The Midnight return with brand-new single ‘Brooklyn. Friday. Love.’, out 3rd August on Counter Records.

A playful ode to the hip New York borough from which it takes its name, ‘Brooklyn. Friday. Love.’ is an anthemic, infectious pop track.

Speaking around the record, Tyler describes “I lived in Brooklyn from 2014-2019, and one day I was daydreaming about the artists in Brooklyn and how it feels like a waking hallucination if you're just arriving from a small conservative hometown like mine. The song for me is about choosing to embrace the weird gods of Art, and not instinctually fighting them off because of their weirdness.. This stands as a love letter to a place that almost exists, and which certainly exists in my heart. Don't try fight it.”

It follows recent singles ‘Avalanche’, ‘Heartbeat’ and ‘Change Your Heart Or Die’, with all four tracks set to feature on The Midnight’s forthcoming album Heroes. For a band that started as a synth-heavy duo, the LP signifies a shift in sonic direction towards fully-realised, arena-worthy songs.

The band recently toured across the UK and Ireland, selling out shows in Dublin, Glasgow and London’s Brixton Academy. The latter marked their third ever London show, previously selling out the Roundhouse, with The Express insisting that they are "without question, one of the next iconic rock acts of the generation” in their glowing review.

Heroes will be the final in a trilogy of albums that started with 2018’s Kids, which reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart, and was followed in 2020 with Monsters. “For me, Kids is self-knowledge, Monsters is self-love, and then Heroes is empathy,” said Lyle. “I got into depth psychology and this idea of aetiology, the way a human forms. “The world doesn't get better but we do. We grow into ourselves. We grow into our voice.”

'Brooklyn. Friday. Love.’ is the encapsulation of The Midnight’s breathtaking, fully-fledged new sound.

Preorder the new LP HERE and catch the band live this coming fall, confirmed dates below.

9/21 @ Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV

9/23 @ Belly Up in Aspen, CO

9/24 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO

9/25 @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

9/26 @ The Knitting Factory in Boise, ID

9/28 @ The Paramount in Seattle, WA

9/29 @ Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR

10/1 @ Fox Theater in Oakland, CA

10/2 @ Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA

10/4 @ The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA

10/5 @ The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ

10/6 @ The Rialto in Tucson, AZ

10/7-10/9 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 1 in Austin, TX

10/9 @ Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, OK

10/10 @ The Truman in Kansas City, MO

10/11 @ The Pageant in St. Louis, MO

10/13 @ Iron City in Birmingham, AL

10/14 @ The Civic Center in New Orleans, LA

10/14-10/16 @ Austin City Limits Fest Weekend 2 in Austin, TX