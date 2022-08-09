For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Aug 2022 15:36 |  By RnMTeam

Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India represents its 1st ever virtual popstar- 'Polar' exclusively in India

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India (SETVI) has signed their first ever virtual talent, the celebrated international popstar -Polar, exclusively in India. SETVI is India’s first talent and metaverse advisory business and would represent her for Metaverse and Web 3 opportunities worldwide.

A virtual influencer is a digital character that is created using cutting edge technology. This character is then given a personality and will at all times act on social media platforms as if he/she is the influencer.

SETVI would help Polar unleash different marketing and promotional potential across leading brands. She can be leveraged as ambassadors for digital films, promotional v-fluencer for different marvel movies, creating covers of latest Indian regional songs, can participate in social media #ReelChallenges, be a part of the virtual fashion shows, events in metaverse and the list is endless. To add, SETVI is also planning to launch a virtual concert with Polar to give an exclusive sneak peak to its audience into this metaverse world.

Created by Anastasiia Vinogradova, Producer at Soul Publishing, Polar is a 16-year old V-fluencer, who is known for her striking turquoise hair, unique TikTok moves and a mesmerising voice. She hides her real identity on stage behind a unique mask and wants to take her place on the musical Olympus along with other platinum artists like Ariana Grande, Marshmello and Olivia Rodrigo.

As an emerging artist and a teenage riot, Polar releases original music and covers of popular songs such as ‘Bad Guy’ by Billie Eilish and many more. In terms of her originals, she has recently released ‘Redhead girl’ and ‘Euphoria’; an electronic high energy track which follows the huge success of her first three singles; ‘Close To You,’ ‘Boom Ballon’ and an electro-pop cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’. She is soon going to launch her upcoming human and virtual human collaboration with Rasster, a well renowned platinum musician.

Anastasiia Vinogradova, Producer at Soul Publishing, comments, “We were ecstatic when SETVI came to collaborate and represent Polar. The virtual artist was just an initial thought and now when I see her gaining fame and recognition all across the world and now in India, she is nothing less than a dream come true. SETVI is India’s first ever talent-metaverse advisory company and being the best in this business, we couldn’t have trusted anyone else.”

Commenting on onboarding SETVI’s first ever virtual talent, Vijay Singh, CEO, SETVI, says, “Polar is going to upscale the virtual artists’ space by leaps and bounds and holding the baton of familiarising the audience with metaverse, we had to hop onto it. Soul Publishing is an award-winning global digital studio and our exclusive partner for India, that is known to produce the best in class entertaining and organic content for its audience. Polar would be a pathbreaking intervention which would give a broader spectrum of experimentation in Web 3 and metaverse opportunities as marketing solutions to many leading brands of the country.”

Polar and her popularity has risen the bar for all the human artists where she is close to hitting 1million followers on Spotify and has more than 600k subscribers on her YouTube channel. The meta space for artists doesn’t only have Polar, but many other artists like Lu do Magalu (Brazil), Barbie, Knox Frost (a male influencer from Atlanta), Anna Cattish(Russian Animator and Illustrator) and many more.

Tags
Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India Polar music
Related news
 | 09 Aug 2022

Burn The Highway Release New Album "Weapon X"

MUMBAI: From the combined lethal forces of Kristian Capuozzolo (bass/vocals), Rob Favotto (guitar) and Nate Barnes (drums) was born Burn The Highway, a high-energy powerhouse that can power large cities.

read more
 | 09 Aug 2022

New World Order ft. Sunny M.R, Sahil Vasudeva Riatsu

MUMBAI: New World Order returns to its happy hunting grounds for its 4th edition. Keeping with our philosophy to mingle genres, fans and their audiences NEW WORLD ORDER brings you a night with genre-defining, experimental composers.

read more
 | 09 Aug 2022

You could be dancing to your own voice in the club with the release of might delete later’s new single

MUMBAI: On 15th May this year, Might Delete Later posted her artist phone number on socials, allowing anyone to record a message, which could then be used in one of her upcoming productions. In just three hours, the inbox was full with a mix of intimate, fun and some not so fun messages.

read more
 | 09 Aug 2022

The Midnight unveil endearing new single 'Brooklyn. Friday. Love.'

MUMBAI: The Midnight return with brand-new single ‘Brooklyn. Friday. Love.’, out 3rd August on Counter Records. A playful ode to the hip New York borough from which it takes its name, ‘Brooklyn. Friday. Love.’ is an anthemic, infectious pop track.

read more
 | 09 Aug 2022

Gilligan Moss unveil first original single of the year following 2021 Self-Titled Album "The Destroyer"

MUMBAI: In the wake of the release of their debut self titled album in 2021, Gilligan Moss have returned with their first single of a new chapter.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

top# 5 articles

1
MORTEN finally unleashes long-awaited solo track ‘No Good’

MUMBAI:Garnering billions of streams with his highly praised Future Rave tracks, MORTEN now hits on his own with ‘No Good’ Stacking up hit after hit...read more

2
Carly Rae Jepsen announces new album ‘The loneliest time’ due out October 21

MUMBAI: GRAMMY -, Juno- and Polaris Prize-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen announced the forthcoming release of her massively anticipated...read more

3
Jammu Hip-Hop Artist Shen B Drops Thought-Provoking Single on the Struggles of Artists, 'Cassette Freestyle'

MUMBAI: Jammu, August 9th, 2022: Hip-hop artist Shayaan Bhat aka Shen B has dropped a powerful, new single called “Cassette Freestyle.” Hailing from...read more

4
phonewifey collaborates on new intimate single - 'Lullaby' featuring Mayh3mp & capoxxo

MUMBAI: Underground internet staples phonewifey, capoxxo and Mayh3mp team up to deliver a surprisingly beautiful and subdued lullaby ballad. A...read more

5
New World Order ft. Sunny M.R, Sahil Vasudeva Riatsu

MUMBAI: New World Order returns to its happy hunting grounds for its 4th edition. Keeping with our philosophy to mingle genres, fans and their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games