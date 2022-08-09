New World Order ft. Sunny M.R, Sahil Vasudeva Riatsu

MUMBAI: New World Order returns to its happy hunting grounds for its 4th edition.
Keeping with our philosophy to mingle genres, fans and their audiences NEW WORLD ORDER brings you a night with genre-defining, experimental composers.
Featuring a line-up of Sunny M.R. (Indian Pop), Sahil Vasudeva (Piainist/Composer), and Riatsu (Minimal Techno), these artists experiment with, and blend projections and their music, to make visual poetry!
Catch them live on the 25th August at AntiSocial Mumbai, and 28th August at AntiSocial Pune, 8.30 pm onwards!
MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more
MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more
MUMBAI: Following his label debut, Reservoir, with Sam Wolfe in 2021, Atlanta-based producer JD Farrell lands on Purified Records once again with a...read more
MUMBAI: Jammu, August 9th, 2022: Hip-hop artist Shayaan Bhat aka Shen B has dropped a powerful, new single called “Cassette Freestyle.” Hailing from...read more
MUMBAI: In the wake of the release of their debut self titled album in 2021, Gilligan Moss have returned with their first single of a new chapter. “...read more
MUMBAI: Duncan Laurence’s breakout single ‘Arcade’ captured the world’s attention in a remarkable journey, the epic song now having over 10.7...read more
MUMBAI: From the combined lethal forces of Kristian Capuozzolo (bass/vocals), Rob Favotto (guitar) and Nate Barnes (drums) was born Burn The Highway...read more