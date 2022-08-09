New World Order ft. Sunny M.R, Sahil Vasudeva Riatsu

MUMBAI: New World Order returns to its happy hunting grounds for its 4th edition.

Keeping with our philosophy to mingle genres, fans and their audiences NEW WORLD ORDER brings you a night with genre-defining, experimental composers.

Featuring a line-up of Sunny M.R. (Indian Pop), Sahil Vasudeva (Piainist/Composer), and Riatsu (Minimal Techno), these artists experiment with, and blend projections and their music, to make visual poetry!

Catch them live on the 25th August at AntiSocial Mumbai, and 28th August at AntiSocial Pune, 8.30 pm onwards!