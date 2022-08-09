For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Aug 2022 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

Gilligan Moss unveil first original single of the year following 2021 Self-Titled Album "The Destroyer"

MUMBAI: In the wake of the release of their debut self titled album in 2021, Gilligan Moss have returned with their first single of a new chapter. “The Destroyer” is a colorful, buoyant production from the New York-based indie-electronic duo – slated for release on August 3rd, 2022 via ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective imprint, the new release is just the first glimpse into new music that is on track for release across the rest of the year.

The downtempo percussive profile of the new track is contrasted by uplifting melody brimming with texture. Incorporating expertly harmonized vocals, the duo shares, “The Destroyer is about shedding old habits & facing change with a sense of joy. It’s about being at the precipice of change and opening the door to new possibilities – whether that's in a relationship or in your creative process. Change can feel like a big specter, or a big play-doh cat depending on how you look at things.”

The Gilligan Moss project is a testament to the achievements possible over a lifelong friendship and creative partnership, with bandmates Ben and Evan having met at Park West preschool in Chicago at age three. Seeing their musical brainchild come to fruition since making music together in 2015, the duo has written their own originals and remixed the works of others. The duo has toured with the likes of Glass Animals, Tourist, Toro Y Moi, and Chromeo, and have seen themselves booked on lineups of many major festivals around the country.

Lighthearted in its essence, the music they produce is joyful and built over a shared love of dance music, drawing a wide range of influences old and new. To date, the duo has released 2 EP’s, ‘Ceremonial’ in 2015 and ‘What Happened?’ in 2018, and ‘Gilligan Moss’ their self-titled debut full length, released Spring of 2021.

With plenty of new music at their fingertips, the balance of 2022 looks bright for the rising act with the release of “The Destroyer” marking a strong start to the summer.

