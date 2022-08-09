For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Aug 2022 12:52

Duncan Laurence announces new single: 'Electric Life'

MUMBAI: Duncan Laurence’s breakout single ‘Arcade’ captured the world’s attention in a remarkable journey, the epic song now having over 10.7 billion streams worldwide and achieving Gold/Platinum certifications in 37 countries, including Platinum in the US. ‘Arcade’ took the #1 spot on Spotify’s Global Viral chart on release after Duncan won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019, and ultimately took off on Tik Tok with now over 56 billion views on the platform. The single placed on countless international charts: peaked at #1 in 5 x countries, Top 30 on Billboard’s Hot 100 (the first Eurovision Winner to hit the Hot 100 in 45 Years), Top 30 UK Official Singles Chart, #10 Shazam Global Pop Chart and #9 US Adult Contemporary Radio.

The New York Times praised Duncan’s performance of the “powerful” ballad, The Guardian hailed it as “haunting” and even Kelly Clarkson covered the song on her own show. Duncan has toured throughout Europe, headlined festivals, received multiple international awards (including an Edison Award for Best Pop Song of the Year), performed live on Ellen and the TODAY Show, released a duet of ‘Arcade’ with US artist FLETCHER, and at the end of 2021 wrapped the year with an epic live performance on the roof of the iconic Capitol Tower in Los Angeles.

With a global smash in his pocket, Duncan Laurence returns with much-anticipated new music in 2022.
In collaboration with songwriter and fiancée Jordan Garfield, Duncan worked on new material in Los Angeles under the watchful eye of renowned producer Paul Phamous (Frank Ocean, Nick Jonas). 

Duncan is now releasing the first of his new work with the single, ‘Electric Life’ on August 5, one of his most personal songs to date. Duncan says: "In 'Electric Life' I sing about a warm, loving and grateful feeling towards loved ones who have passed away. It is a positive song about the transformation of deep sorrow into a feeling of hope. Delving into your memories like that probably comes closest to a brief visit to heaven and being there with all the ones you have lost."

On June 22nd, Duncan Laurence invited a selected audience to come to the Fabrique Des
Lumières in Amsterdam, where he performed ‘Electric Life’ for the very first time in front of an audience.

Watch the performance HERE.

