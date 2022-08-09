Burn The Highway Release New Album "Weapon X"

MUMBAI: From the combined lethal forces of Kristian Capuozzolo (bass/vocals), Rob Favotto (guitar) and Nate Barnes (drums) was born Burn The Highway, a high-energy powerhouse that can power large cities. Lyrically, it will take you on a cinematic journey and musically a street fight where you are the winner. This is a prisonerless war machine band ready to offload the payload globally.

Burn The Highway was formed in Sydney, Australia. Kristian approached Rob to form a band and the songwriting flowed instantly. The style is a war of punk and metal. There are no limits on songwriting, and the band goes in any direction, with no rules. They have a self-titled EP and an album that was just released, "Weapon X".

Burn The Highway has quite varied influences, from death metal, punk and hip hop, which creates a hybrid and unique sound. Kristian and Rob write and record together at home studio Hollywood Hitman studios. They will then send full songs to Nate Barnes in the US to record drum tracks. For live shows Hari Rana takes over the drums as a full-time member.

"Weapon X": https://open.spotify.com/album/3V2hq0yyUD2RP7WtOaQzGP