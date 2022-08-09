Breakthrough duo Splitting Edges arrive with their latest single - 'Your Waves'

MUMBAI: Splitting Edges are a two-man band with roots in Southeast London and St. Albans. Bringing raw lyrics, punk energy and a unique sound to the indie-rock genre. Their latest single 'Your Waves' is a light-hearted and soulful love ballad written when the duo were finishing college. The song is about an unconfident boy who meets a polar opposite and finds himself falling for the “it girl". He thinks she has everything together until he gets to know her and realises she’s got just as many problems as he has. But when they’re together their troubles are all but forgotten.

“Splitting Edges are all about exploring new sounds that represent our generation and the times we live in. Our sound is defined by our experiences in life - from these experiences, we have an arsenal of details and stories to talk about in our music. For me, it’s almost like the songs are all pieces of a bigger picture.”

This single comes off the back of their successful 'Sympathy Smoke' EP and single 'Bleak Mornings', which saw Splitting Edges further develop their unique spin on rock and indie sounds to the world. Recently signed to DMY Artists we are proud to showcase and facilitate their rise to certain stardom.