Vinay Ramdasan to pay tribute to late legend Pandit Jasraj on his second death anniversary on August 17 with a Haveli Sangeet concert

MUMBAI: On late music legend Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj’s second death anniversary on August 17 which also marks the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, renowned classical musician Vinay Ramdasan will take the stage along with his wife, classical vocalist Anuja Zokarkar to pay a tribute to the Sangeet Martand at Nehru Centre, Worli, at 6.30 pm. Titled Haveli Sangeet - A Tribute to Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji, the show will see Ramdasan and his group render various songs from the Haveli Sangeet style of music, which finds its roots in the temple music of the 16th century to worship Lord Krishna and was hugely popularised by Pandit Jasraj.

Vinay Ramdasan says, “This concert is designed in a way to recreate the sound of the era when Haveli Sangeet was played in the temples using instruments such as the Veena, Pakhawaj, Duff, Ghatam, Bansuri, Manjira, Dhol, Tanpura and more. The ever-reverberating feeling of bhakti towards Thakurji (Lord Krishna) is what we will try to celebrate with this concert.”



For Vinay Ramdasan, the late Padma Visbhushan recipient was more than an inspiration, and performing Haveli Sangeet in his memory means a lot to him. Talking about his plans for the show and the influence of the late legend, who he lovingly referred to as Dada Guru, on his art, the musician adds, “The confluence of works by Indian saints like Surdas, Paramand Das, Krishnadas, Kumbhandas with the music composed by my Dada Guru is going to be the highlight of the show. Haveli Sangeet was introduced to the masses again by him. Ever since my childhood, Dada Guru inspired me and my music in ways that I cannot describe. That is how I got interested in Haveli Sangeet and started singing his compositions. “

The concert, presented by JSW Steel, conceptualised by Grace Foundation, and managed by Pancham Nishad, is special because the music being recreated comprises sounds of the rich temple culture of India where everything is acoustic, the basic essence of that era. While Vinay Ramdasan and Anuja Zokarkar will be on the main vocals, their co-artistes include Omkar Dalvi (Pakhawaj), Saumitra Kshirsagar (Harmonium), Umesh Warbhuvan (Percussions), Aditya Apte (Side Percussions), Narayan Mani (Veena) and Rajeev Prasanna (Flute).

About Grace Foundation

Gunijaan Research Art Culture & Education,(GRACE) Foundation is a Not for Profit organization that intends to bring together all stakeholders in the Indian Performing Arts sector across the country under one umbrella with the adage, “Stay Together--Grow Individually” with a focus on bridging the gaps that exist between different Performing Artists, stakeholders, and regions across the country.

Grace Foundation is a brainchild of Mumbai-based curator and impresario Shashi Vyas, (founder of leading performing arts company Pancham Nishad). The Foundation aims to work together with the true potential of a diverse talent pool of the Indian Performing Arts sector comprising classical musicians, dancers, folk, and semi-classical artists, which have enriched the lives of millions of music lovers across India and the globe.

Title - Haveli Sangeet - Tribute to Late Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj on his 2nd death anniversary

Where - Nehru Centre, Worli

When - 17th August 2022

Time: 6. 30 p.m. onwards