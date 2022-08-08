For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Aug 2022 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

Vinay Ramdasan to pay tribute to late legend Pandit Jasraj on his second death anniversary on August 17 with a Haveli Sangeet concert

MUMBAI: On late music legend Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj’s second death anniversary on August 17 which also marks the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, renowned classical musician Vinay Ramdasan will take the stage along with his wife, classical vocalist Anuja Zokarkar to pay a tribute to the Sangeet Martand at Nehru Centre, Worli, at 6.30 pm. Titled Haveli Sangeet - A Tribute to Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj Ji, the show will see Ramdasan and his group render various songs from the Haveli Sangeet style of music, which finds its roots in the temple music of the 16th century to worship Lord Krishna and was hugely popularised by Pandit Jasraj.

Vinay Ramdasan says, “This concert is designed in a way to recreate the sound of the era when Haveli Sangeet was played in the temples using instruments such as the Veena, Pakhawaj, Duff, Ghatam, Bansuri, Manjira, Dhol, Tanpura and more. The ever-reverberating feeling of bhakti towards Thakurji (Lord Krishna) is what we will try to celebrate with this concert.”
 
For Vinay Ramdasan, the late Padma Visbhushan recipient was more than an inspiration, and performing Haveli Sangeet in his memory means a lot to him. Talking about his plans for the show and the influence of the late legend, who he lovingly referred to as Dada Guru, on his art, the musician adds, “The confluence of works by Indian saints like Surdas, Paramand Das, Krishnadas, Kumbhandas with the music composed by my Dada Guru is going to be the highlight of the show. Haveli Sangeet was introduced to the masses again by him. Ever since my childhood, Dada Guru inspired me and my music in ways that I cannot describe. That is how I got interested in Haveli Sangeet and started singing his compositions. “

The concert, presented by JSW Steel, conceptualised by Grace Foundation, and managed by Pancham Nishad, is special because the music being recreated comprises sounds of the rich temple culture of India where everything is acoustic, the basic essence of that era. While Vinay Ramdasan and Anuja Zokarkar will be on the main vocals, their co-artistes include Omkar Dalvi (Pakhawaj), Saumitra Kshirsagar (Harmonium), Umesh Warbhuvan (Percussions), Aditya Apte (Side Percussions), Narayan Mani (Veena) and Rajeev Prasanna (Flute).

About Grace Foundation

Gunijaan Research Art Culture & Education,(GRACE) Foundation is a Not for Profit organization that intends to bring together all stakeholders in the Indian Performing Arts sector across the country under one umbrella with the adage, “Stay Together--Grow Individually” with a focus on bridging the gaps that exist between different Performing Artists, stakeholders, and regions across the country.

Grace Foundation is a brainchild of Mumbai-based curator and impresario Shashi Vyas, (founder of leading performing arts company Pancham Nishad). The Foundation aims to work together with the true potential of a diverse talent pool of the Indian Performing Arts sector comprising classical musicians, dancers, folk, and semi-classical artists, which have enriched the lives of millions of music lovers across India and the globe.

Donor passes are available on www.bookmyshow.com

Title - Haveli Sangeet - Tribute to Late Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj on his 2nd death anniversary
Where - Nehru Centre, Worli
When - 17th August 2022
Time: 6. 30 p.m. onwards

Tags
Pandit Jasraj music Songs
Related news
 | 08 Aug 2022

Singer Mona Patel released a powerful song of hope and healing

MUMBAI: Mona Patel is an Indian-Australian Singer-Songwriter and Music Producer, currently residing in Perth, best known for her tracks ‘Dream Guy’ and ‘Take Me Home’.

read more
 | 05 Aug 2022

Amar Jyoti 25th musical ode was a treat for eyes and soul

MUMBAI: The 25th year of Amar Jyoti was a grandeur treat for the eyes and soul. Organized under the aegis of Tabla Wizard Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society, Amar Jyoti, a musical tribute to unknown martyrs was held at Kamani Auditorium.

read more
 | 05 Aug 2022

Global chart-topper Vineet wins big with his multi-genre trilogy; Becomes the First Asian/Indian have the most played Independent song on US radio

MUMBAI: After a successful start to the year with his book meets album concept - Nine, the record breaking, global-chart topper Vineet Singh Hukmani has trained his eyes further on disruption.

read more
 | 05 Aug 2022

BroBazaar launches first tech-enabled digital marketplace for real estate brokers and builders

MUMBAI: India’s first tech platform made for real estate brokers and builders, BroBazaar has launched its digital marketplace that aims to make it easier for professionals in the real estate industry to list and find properties, close deals quicker and boost revenue via its Artificial Intelligenc

read more
 | 05 Aug 2022

Korean Dost Fan meets on 6 th August at 3 pm in Oberoi Mall Goregaon

MUMBAI: YouTube Korean Dost has been a cultural ambassador bringing South Korean and Indian content together. With a 2.2 mn consolidated fan base on social handles, their popularity with the younger Indian crowd has been growing year on year.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Mona Patel released a powerful song of hope and healing

MUMBAI: Mona Patel is an Indian-Australian Singer-Songwriter and Music Producer, currently residing in Perth, best known for her tracks ‘Dream Guy’...read more

2
Vinay Ramdasan to pay tribute to late legend Pandit Jasraj on his second death anniversary on August 17 with a Haveli Sangeet concert

MUMBAI: On late music legend Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj’s second death anniversary on August 17 which also marks the eve of Krishna Janmashtami,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games