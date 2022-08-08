For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Aug 2022 14:45 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Mona Patel released a powerful song of hope and healing

MUMBAI: Mona Patel is an Indian-Australian Singer-Songwriter and Music Producer, currently residing in Perth, best known for her tracks ‘Dream Guy’ and ‘Take Me Home’. An artist redefining the pop genre with her unique production skills and lyrical tenacity released yet another incredible single called ‘Hope To Heal’. An English one-vocal track ‘Hope to Heal’ follows the exceptional response to her last three singles, which have attracted numerous Spotify streams and substantial online support from all over the globe.

The hypnotic vocalist captures listeners with her novelty, through its pristine production, enchanting melody, and raw vocal elements which are rare in today’s pop sphere. Listening to this track, you can see her absolute love of story-telling come through strongly. The singer uses lyrics such as ‘Grab your jumper and hold it tight, cause it gets you right through the night’ painting a powerful visual representation for the listener through her song. The lyrics highlight the traumatic journey the world has endured throughout the two-year pandemic. Mona lyrically conveys her faith in the power of the greater good - ‘we hope to heal from all the pain’

Mona explains “I just wanted to write a song of hope, and communicate a healing message. My aim was to transcend the listener into my world and let them hear my thoughts and feel my emotions through my music. The world has been in such incredible turmoil in the past two years, and this song was my way of allowing the listener to understand and empathize with that perspective”

Mona, having produced the track herself, expertly combines orchestral elements in the composition, selecting the strings instruments to be at the forefront of the composition. The string instruments used are; violins, viola, cello, and double bass are all harmonized throughout to support the main vocal, to convey an uplifting message of hope, and of better times to come.

“Music has always been such a pivotal part of my life since I was a child. It has uplifted me, comforted me, encouraged me, and inspired me. I am driven to share my passion for music, songwriting, and production, with the world. I want people to feel what I feel. It’s that mutual empathy”, says Mona Patel.

The emerging artist has training in contemporary jazz vocals and is also a Music Production graduate from SAE Perth. Mona has also voyaged extensively all over the world since she was a child, using her transglobal experience now to leave her legacy and create her mark. Her study in human rights and commercial law has afforded the singer the ability to navigate the music industry’s complex world of contracts and legalities and understand her rights as a musical artist.

Her vision for her music and its impact has always been clear. “All I want to do is make people feel alive, the same way I do when I hear a great song,” say’s Mona.

The song ‘Hope to Heal’ released on the 5th of August (Friday) reveals a side of Mona unseen until now. The song is both passionate, and raw, all the while holding a powerful message that the world needs to take note of.

Hope To Heal: https://open.spotify.com/album/1ZsnOAGZnnbZMDlkgnFcyg?si=Q2zV9v-xR5CCjK6...

Tags
Mona Patel Singer music
Related news
 | 08 Aug 2022

Vinay Ramdasan to pay tribute to late legend Pandit Jasraj on his second death anniversary on August 17 with a Haveli Sangeet concert

MUMBAI: On late music legend Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj’s second death anniversary on August 17 which also marks the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, renowned classical musician Vinay Ramdasan will take the stage along with his wife, classical vocalist Anuja Zokarkar to pay a tribute to the Sangee

read more
 | 05 Aug 2022

Amar Jyoti 25th musical ode was a treat for eyes and soul

MUMBAI: The 25th year of Amar Jyoti was a grandeur treat for the eyes and soul. Organized under the aegis of Tabla Wizard Pandit Chaturlal Memorial Society, Amar Jyoti, a musical tribute to unknown martyrs was held at Kamani Auditorium.

read more
 | 05 Aug 2022

Global chart-topper Vineet wins big with his multi-genre trilogy; Becomes the First Asian/Indian have the most played Independent song on US radio

MUMBAI: After a successful start to the year with his book meets album concept - Nine, the record breaking, global-chart topper Vineet Singh Hukmani has trained his eyes further on disruption.

read more
 | 05 Aug 2022

BroBazaar launches first tech-enabled digital marketplace for real estate brokers and builders

MUMBAI: India’s first tech platform made for real estate brokers and builders, BroBazaar has launched its digital marketplace that aims to make it easier for professionals in the real estate industry to list and find properties, close deals quicker and boost revenue via its Artificial Intelligenc

read more
 | 05 Aug 2022

Korean Dost Fan meets on 6 th August at 3 pm in Oberoi Mall Goregaon

MUMBAI: YouTube Korean Dost has been a cultural ambassador bringing South Korean and Indian content together. With a 2.2 mn consolidated fan base on social handles, their popularity with the younger Indian crowd has been growing year on year.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the nexread more

95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.read more

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Vinay Ramdasan to pay tribute to late legend Pandit Jasraj on his second death anniversary on August 17 with a Haveli Sangeet concert

MUMBAI: On late music legend Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj’s second death anniversary on August 17 which also marks the eve of Krishna Janmashtami,...read more

2
Singer Mona Patel released a powerful song of hope and healing

MUMBAI: Mona Patel is an Indian-Australian Singer-Songwriter and Music Producer, currently residing in Perth, best known for her tracks ‘Dream Guy’...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games