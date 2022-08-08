Singer Mona Patel released a powerful song of hope and healing

MUMBAI: Mona Patel is an Indian-Australian Singer-Songwriter and Music Producer, currently residing in Perth, best known for her tracks ‘Dream Guy’ and ‘Take Me Home’. An artist redefining the pop genre with her unique production skills and lyrical tenacity released yet another incredible single called ‘Hope To Heal’. An English one-vocal track ‘Hope to Heal’ follows the exceptional response to her last three singles, which have attracted numerous Spotify streams and substantial online support from all over the globe.

The hypnotic vocalist captures listeners with her novelty, through its pristine production, enchanting melody, and raw vocal elements which are rare in today’s pop sphere. Listening to this track, you can see her absolute love of story-telling come through strongly. The singer uses lyrics such as ‘Grab your jumper and hold it tight, cause it gets you right through the night’ painting a powerful visual representation for the listener through her song. The lyrics highlight the traumatic journey the world has endured throughout the two-year pandemic. Mona lyrically conveys her faith in the power of the greater good - ‘we hope to heal from all the pain’

Mona explains “I just wanted to write a song of hope, and communicate a healing message. My aim was to transcend the listener into my world and let them hear my thoughts and feel my emotions through my music. The world has been in such incredible turmoil in the past two years, and this song was my way of allowing the listener to understand and empathize with that perspective”

Mona, having produced the track herself, expertly combines orchestral elements in the composition, selecting the strings instruments to be at the forefront of the composition. The string instruments used are; violins, viola, cello, and double bass are all harmonized throughout to support the main vocal, to convey an uplifting message of hope, and of better times to come.

“Music has always been such a pivotal part of my life since I was a child. It has uplifted me, comforted me, encouraged me, and inspired me. I am driven to share my passion for music, songwriting, and production, with the world. I want people to feel what I feel. It’s that mutual empathy”, says Mona Patel.

The emerging artist has training in contemporary jazz vocals and is also a Music Production graduate from SAE Perth. Mona has also voyaged extensively all over the world since she was a child, using her transglobal experience now to leave her legacy and create her mark. Her study in human rights and commercial law has afforded the singer the ability to navigate the music industry’s complex world of contracts and legalities and understand her rights as a musical artist.

Her vision for her music and its impact has always been clear. “All I want to do is make people feel alive, the same way I do when I hear a great song,” say’s Mona.

The song ‘Hope to Heal’ released on the 5th of August (Friday) reveals a side of Mona unseen until now. The song is both passionate, and raw, all the while holding a powerful message that the world needs to take note of.

Hope To Heal: https://open.spotify.com/album/1ZsnOAGZnnbZMDlkgnFcyg?si=Q2zV9v-xR5CCjK6...