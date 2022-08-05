For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Aug 2022 13:30 |  By RnMTeam

MC Altaf, GURBAX, Burrah Team Up For Emotive New Track 'Bliss'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based rapper MC Altaf marks his maiden collaboration with New-Delhi based DJ/Producer GURBAX and contemporary Punjabi singer Burrah for a brand-new single ‘Bliss’ that releases via Mass Appeal India and Gully Gang today.

Soothing and salutary, the genre-defying track delivers the message of propelling peace, love as well as positivity in times of uncertainty. The lyrics also talk about mankind not to run in endless circles and get caught up in the vicious cycle of materialism or vulnerability.

Shedding light on some authentic and not-so-stereotypical thoughts of every middle-class person, the trio effortlessly dish out a relatable and reflective track.

Burrah sings in his signature folksy tone that creates excellent chemistry with GURBAX’s nifty and ambient beat alongside MC Altaf’s profound poetic verse.

Speaking about how the track came about MC Altaf who is known for famously teaching the ‘Bambaiya’ dialect to Bollywood star Ranveer Singh states, “When I first listened to Gurbax’s beat with Burrah’s vocals, I found it to be quite unique and full of feels. I saw the track going in the RnB zone and the guitars gave me a direction to write about something more spiritual. I usually talk about social issues but when I heard ‘Bliss’ I steered towards spirituality because I believe in a higher power and that’s why my verse beings with ‘banaya usne khoobsurat iss jaha ko’. My writing on this project is all about praising the almighty, preserving our humanity, and being kind-hearted. We usually don’t see such projects hit the Indian music circuit since it cross-overs multiple genres and styles while keeping each artist’s individuality intact. I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping our fans like it.”

Bass king GURBAX who dropped his debut album earlier this year expands, “'Bliss' is a record about the journey we all take as humans in finding happiness and contentment from within. Soulful with a fresh hint of nostalgia, ‘Bliss,’ stays true to its name and is a track that you just get lost in. Burrah & Altaf’s energy complement each other seamlessly and it’s easily one of the most special projects I have been a part of.”

Elaborating further Burrah who’s medical emergency posed an his inspiration for this track says, “The track came into my life literally as “Bliss” in 2020 when I was left paralysed due to an injury. Even though I wasn’t able to release new music, I still kept at it while recovering and during one of my studio sessions I met GURBAX where he played me a catchy beat, which he didn’t really like at first but I vibed with it. I said I could turn this whole thing into Punjabi and started writing my thoughts. The lyrics just flew out and within 10-15 minutes I wrote the chorus, verse as well as bridge. I guess it was mostly an innocent moment of allowing the forever embracing being, inner child, to sing whatever it wanted. The words oozed acceptance. There’s a confident presence and playfulness that you cannot describe in words - it is not achieved, and it can never be externally achieved, it’s just there. That state of acceptance and presence probably is "Bliss," hence, the project title. In March 2021, Altaf jumped on the track with his splendid verse syncing with our line of thought and it all fell into place as if it was destined to be. Fast forward to today, I’m grateful that this project is finally released with Gully Gang; it really warms my heart to express this and share it with you all.”

The track is perfect for laid-back listening and can become the background score for everything from a get-together to daily chores while providing some food for thought to contemplate upon.

Games